Greeneville Light and Power CEO Chuck Bowlin presented options to the Greeneville Energy Authority Board on Monday regarding possible new locations for the administrative offices of GLPS.
The Town of Greeneville would like to purchase and move administrative offices into the Greeneville Light and Power Systems building at 110 N. College St. if Greeneville Light and Power elects to move from that location in the future.
“The town has talked for years about their interest in this building,” Bowlin told the Greeneville Energy Authority Board.
In September 2021, Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith made a formal presentation to the Energy Authority Board, asking for them to give the town the opportunity to purchase the building if GLPS were to move administrative offices to a different location.
The GLPS headquarters sits across East Church Street from the current Town Hall.
Smith told the board in 2021 that the Greeneville Police Department is running out of space in its facility behind Town Hall and that space has also become cramped for administrative government offices.
If GLPS were to leave the building and the town were to purchase it, most of the town’s administrative offices would move from Town Hall to the GLPS building, taking advantage of the additional space the building would provide. The town would also be able to utilize additional parking available at the GLPS building. The building’s drive through would also be used to complete transactions with residents safely and efficiently.
Smith said in 2021 that the Greeneville Police Department would grow into the current Town Hall and have full use of the building. If the other town offices moved into the current GLPS building, Smith said, the close distance between the Police Department and town offices would be convenient.
“We are at the point where we are scrambling to find space for employees. We are out of space in Town Hall, and the Police Department is out of space,” Smith said in 2021. “If the vision for Greeneville Light and Power Systems includes consolidation, then the town would love to buy this building.”
In 2009, the town paid about $191,000 to remodel the G. Thomas Love Boardroom in the GLPS building in order to have use of the space without ongoing lease payments.
On Monday, Bowlin said GLPS had been exploring its options.
“For the past year we have been looking at our options if we left this building,” Bowlin said.
Bowlin told the board that a few things should be considered when thinking about moving the GLPS headquarters to a new building.
Bowlin said the new facility would need to be highly visible with safe and convenient access, and it should serve as a long-term solution to the need for more space for the power company’s new broadband division employees.
Bowlin also noted that plans had already been in place in the past for the construction of a hardened space addition to the GLPS Operations Center to house “critical infrastructure.”
The GLPS Operations Center is located at 1200 W. Andrew Johnson Highway across the 11E Bypass from the Greene County Health Department.
Bowlin presented three options for movement of the administrative and customer service offices of GLPS.
Bowlin said GLPS could find, purchase and remodel an existing building, it could purchase a property and build a structure to fit its needs, or it could develop property it already owns adjacent to the operations center on 11E.
Bowlin said that the option of purchasing an existing building would be the most “economical option” but that GLPS would have less control over the location and the suitability of the building.
“It would likely involve some compromises,” Bowlin told the board.
The option of purchasing a property and building a custom facility on it would provide GLPS with more control over location and suitability, but it would not facilitate the benefits of a single campus, according to Bowlin.
The option of building the facility on the property adjacent to the GLPS Operations Center on the 11E Bypass that is already owned by GLPS would be the most costly but would provide the most benefits, according to Bowlin.
Bowlin said that location, though it would likely cost more to develop due to land grading costs, would allow GLPS to have one location where customers and vendors alike could do business.
“For years our customers and our vendors have had issues with us having two locations. There is continual confusion with people going to the wrong places. All they want to know is where is Greeneville Light and Power? Where are the people that I need? This would solve that,” Bowlin said. “Everyone would know where to go.”
Bowlin also said that employee morale and communication would be likely to improve with all employees being on the same campus.
“We have employees in this building that have never met the people in the other building and employees in that building that have never met the people here,” Bowlin said.
Bowlin said he personally supported the idea of building the facility on the GLPS-owned property next to its operations center.
The prospect of having the new facility where GLPS wants it and having it built specifically how the utility wants it was an important factor for Bowlin and would cut out compromises in location and facility suitability.
“We are not a fly-by-night company. We are going to serve this community for years to come,” Bowlin said.
Bowlin told the board that while developing the 11E property carried the most benefits to GLPS, it would also likely be the most costly. The property is uneven and would require substantial grading.
About 73,000 cubic yards of earthen material would need to be moved, which could cost up to $500,000, according to Bowlin.
The entrance to the new facility would also need to be worked out, with a need to coordinate with the Tennessee Department of Transportation on the planned relocation of the entrance of Church Street to the 11E. TDOT proposed the street relocation plan in 2014. Once Church Street is relocated, it would create an intersection with the likely entrance to the GLPS facility. Bowlin said a traffic light at the location would make entrance into possible GLPS facility easier and safer.
Preliminary architectural bubble maps show the construction of a 34,171-square-foot facility at a cost of $12.4 million. If approved, the $12.4 million plan would take the place of the planned $4 million expansion of the operations center.
“That is my preference,” Bowlin said of the single campus proposal. “I realize it is not my money we’re spending, but I see the benefit of having everything we have on one campus and the long-term benefit to the community.”
Greeneville Energy Authority Board members were receptive to the idea, but harbored concerns about the cost of grading the property and TDOT’s relocation plan for Church Street.
Board member Jim Emory brought up the possibility of having the United States Army Reserve conduct the grading of the property at low or no cost as they sometimes look for areas to use for “practice.”
“I believe that the Army Reserve helped develop the land for the soccer park,” board member Shane Hite said. “There is a lot of stuff to move out there. It would be a lot of practice.”
Bowlin said that he would explore the feasibility of that option and reach out to the Army Reserve.
The board liked the idea of having an intersection on 11E with Church Street straight across from the entrance to the facility once TDOT completes the road relocation project, but members were hesitant to commit due to the uncertainty of dealing with TDOT’s timeline to complete the project.
“I think the key to it is TDOT with Church Street and the easy ingress into the facility,” Hite said. “Before we start spending and committing to developing I want to know what TDOT’s plans are.”
“I think if you create that crossing you’ll about have to have a traffic light. It’s dangerous as it is before you create that crossing,” board member Tim Teague said.
The board told Bowlin that they would like to get a commitment and timeline from TDOT on the relocation of Church Street before proceeding with developing the property.
“I wouldn’t want to start development without a commitment from TDOT,” Bowlin said. “However, getting that commitment may not be easy.”
“State Senator Steve Southerland could be a big help with that. He will know who to talk to. That would be the place to start, I think,” Teague said.
Greeneville Energy Authority Board Chairwoman Sarah Webster asked Bowlin for what amount GLPS would sell its current building to the town.
Bowlin told the board that there had been no recent appraisal on the building, but one would be made and that would be the selling price.
“We would have an appraisal done, or two appraisals done and take the average and sell it for that amount. We would have the appraisal and whatever it is, it is, and we would sell it for that,” Bowlin said.
The board made an official recommendation to Bowlin that he contact the Army Reserve about the possibility of conducting the grading and contact TDOT to explore getting a commitment and timeline on the Church Street relocation project.
“After you find out more with TDOT and the Army Reserve, then we can go further,” Webster said.
“I will put that on my homework list and come back with a report to you,” Bowlin said.