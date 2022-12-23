Rolling electricity blackouts are continuing across Greene County throughout the day Friday.
The Tennessee Valley Authority ordered Greeneville Light & Power System to institute the rolling blackouts due to high energy use caused by extremely cold temperatures in much of the southeast Friday and the loss of power generating assets.
Greeneville Light and Power is following a predetermined blackout schedule to meet TVA's order.
Blackouts will last about 20 minutes in each area.
Areas affected by the scheduled blackouts and their times are listed below:
12:35 p.m.–12:55 p.m. Mt. Carmel, Brown Springs, Rheatown Road, Jockey Road, Baileyton and Old Baileyton Road, Van Hill Road, Laural Gap Road and Horton Highway
12:55 p.m.–1:15 p.m. Blue Springs, Lonesome Pine Trail, Old Knoxville Highway, Snapps Ferry Road, West Pines and Jeroldstown
1:15 p.m.–1:35 p.m. Lost Mt. Pike, Doty's Chapel, Upper End Horton Highway, Main Street in Mosheim, Midway Road, Weems Chapel, Carpenter's Chapel and West Andrew Johnson Highway
1:35–1:55 p.m. 107 Cutoff, Jones Bridge to Asheville Highway, Erwin Highway toward Tusculum, West Church Street, West Summer Street, Highland Avenue, Rheatown Road, Kingsport Highway, East Andrew Johnson Highway, Stone Dam Road to Rheatown
Previous outages included the following areas:
11:55 a.m.–12:15 p.m. Camp Creek, Mohawk and Mosheim
12:15 p.m.–12:35 p.m. 107 Cutoff, Jones Bridge, White Sands, Old Asheville Highway, Blue Springs, Midway, West Andrew Johnson Highway, Rader's Sidetrack, Mt. Pleasant, West Main, Forest Street, South Main, Irish Street and East McKee Street