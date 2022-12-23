Greeneville Light & Power System Halts Blackouts Dec 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greeneville Light and Power System halted its rolling blackout schedule at about 12:50 p.m. on Friday after the Tennessee Valley Authority withdrew its blackout order."TVA has terminated their order to curtail load," GLPS President and CEO Chuck Bowlin said Friday. "Everything has been restored and we are not going to continue the blackout schedule."Rolling blackouts were originally scheduled to continue until about 2 p.m. Friday by order of TVA.Bowlin and GLPS officials are set to have a conference call at 1 p.m. Friday with TVA officials to learn more about the situation and if any more blackouts will need to be instituted. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blackout Power System Schedule Electricity Greeneville Light Tennessee Valley Authority Chuck Bowlin Halt Glps Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Body Found In Burned-Out Vehicle Behind Church West Greene Cheerleaders Perform In Pearl Harbor Parade New Boutique Opens Near Commons ECU Returns $15M To Members Through Extraordinary Dividend Businesses Join Greene County Partnership