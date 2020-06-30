Greeneville Light & Power System has received recent reports of a phone scam targeting its customers and is warning residents so they don’t fall victim.
Customers have received calls in which the person calling falsely identifies himself as a representative of the power company, according to Greeneville Light & Power officials.
In the scam calls, customers may be told they will have power service disconnected if a payment is not made over the phone or through the purchase of a prepaid card.
However, utility officials say its employees do not call customers to request payment by telephone and seek their credit card information as part of the call.
In addition, utility employees will not ask customers to purchase a prepaid card to pay a bill in a phone call.
Any customer who does receive such a call is cautioned to not provide any personal information to the caller or follow their instructions.
Customers who believe they have been targeted by such scams can contact the utility at 636-6200 to discuss any questions they may have.