A Greeneville man involved in an alleged road rage incident about 6:40 p.m. Sunday was charged with aggravated assault by Johnson City police.
Walter Perlotto, 41, of 408 Juniper St., was held on $5,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Johnson City police responded to the area of North State of Franklin Road and West Market Street in reference to an assault. Investigation revealed that Perlotto had pulled his vehicle into the path of the victim’s vehicle, a police report said.
Perlotto “then exited his vehicle before assaulting the victim and damaging the vehicle,” the report said.
The alleged victim got out of the vehicle and attempted to prevent Perlotto from leaving the scene when Perlotto “revved his engine and drove towards the victim,” the report said.
Perlotto was held on bond in the Washington County Detention Center pending his first court appearance.