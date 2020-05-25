A Greeneville man was charged Saturday with child abuse after allegedly striking a 2-year-old.
Bryant K. McCaleb, 120 Railroad St., was charged with child abuse and neglect following an investigation about an alleged simple assault Saturday morning at his residence, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department.
When officers arrived, the mother of the 2-year-old said that McCalb, her boyfriend, had slapped the child in the face while she was at work because the toddler would not take a nap, the report stated.
The child was found to have bruising on one side of the face, which appears to be in the shape of a hand print, according to the report.
Once McCaleb was taken into custody, a records check showed that he also had a summons on a show cause for violation against court orders, the report stated. The officers served the summons once they arrived at the Greene County Detention Center.