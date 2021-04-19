A Greeneville man was charged Monday with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury in connection with a March 13 crash in Washington County, Sheriff Ed Graybeal said in a news release.
Robert Randall Shelton, 32, is currently being held in the Greene County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
Washington County sheriff’s deputies responded March 13 to the intersection of Corby Bridge and Bill Mauk roads in the South Central community. Deputies found that a 1995 Honda Accord had run a stop sign and crashed into a 2006 Ford Focus, the news release said.
The driver of the Honda sedan fled on foot before deputies arrived. The driver of the Ford Focus suffered injuries in the crash.
An investigation “later determined that the driver of the Honda Accord was (Shelton),” the news release said.
An arrest warrant was secured and Shelton was charged in connection with the crash. Shelton will be transferred to the Washington County jail for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.