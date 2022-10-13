Greeneville Man Charged With Theft, Reckless Endangerment Oct 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jody P. Shuffler Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Greeneville man was charged Thursday with theft of property and other offenses by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.Jody P. Shuffler, 52, was charged after items were stolen from a job site on Dark Hollow Road in Fall Branch, according to a sheriff’s office news release.Shuffler was charged with theft of property valued over $1,000, two counts of reckless endangerment and criminal trespass.Workers at the job site saw a man enter the area by vehicle Thursday morning and take materials valued over $1,000, the release said.When the workers confronted the man, he fled in the vehicle with two passengers inside.“The vehicle fled the scene in a very reckless manner as witnesses tried to follow in order to alert law enforcement of their location,” according to the release.The vehicle was eventually stopped by the Greene County Sheriff's Department. Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to the scene.Shuffler is held in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in Washington County General Sessions Court.Investigators also recovered multiple catalytic converters and power tools in the vehicle Shuffler was driving. The investigation is still active and additional charges are pending, the release said.Shuffler listed a Delwood Circle address in October 2021. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jody P. Shuffler Washington County Detention Center Theft Crime Criminal Law Police Sheriff Office Vehicle Investigator Law Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now It Happened Here Lost Boys Offers Eccentric Atmosphere 'Miss Scarlet' Creator Rachael New Talks About Her Victorian Detective Show SRO Spotlight: Officer Gina Holt Serves Highland Elementary School Knights Extend Historic Winning Streak