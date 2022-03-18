A Greeneville man suffered fatal injuries and three others were injured in a head-on crash about 12:40 a.m. Friday on the 70 Bypass.
The victim is identified by Greeneville police as Thomas A. Hamilton.
A police crash report said that Hamilton was northbound on the 70 Bypass in a 2005 Nissan sedan and a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by James W. Maynard was southbound when Hamilton’s car entered into the SUV’s lane of travel.
A passenger in the SUV, Tristin L. Patton, suffered suspected major injuries and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center.
Maynard and another passenger, Cheyanne L. Shirley, suffered suspected minor injuries. Shirley was taken to Johnson City Medical Center. Maynard was not transported by EMS.
The conditions of those injured in the crash were not available Friday afternoon.
“Driving left of center” is listed in the report as a driver action by Hamilton, who was extricated from the car by first responders. Hamilton was not wearing a seat belt, the report said.
The SUV occupants were wearing shoulder and lap belts.
The crash happened on the 70 Bypass about 1,000 feet north of Wesley Avenue. First responders on scene also included the Greeneville Fire Department.