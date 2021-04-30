A Greeneville man died in on a one-vehicle crash about 7:10 a.m. Friday on southbound Interstate 81.
Andrew Doyle, 51, was identified by the Tennessee Highway Patrol as the victim.
Doyle was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu sedan that went off the roadway into the median and then corrected back onto I-81. The car “over-corrected again, running back off the roadway to the left back into the median,” a THP preliminary crash report said.
The car struck an earth embankment before overturning and rolling over four times, ejecting Doyle onto a grassy area, the report said. The car rolled an additional time before coming to rest on its wheels.
The crash happened in the area of mile marker 17.6 in Greene County.
Doyle was not wearing a seat belt. Safety restraint use may have made a difference in the outcome of the crash, the crash report said.
Southbound I-81 in the area of the wreck was closed while an investigation took place. One lane opened within an hour and both lanes of the highway were reopened several hours later, Tennessee Department of Transportation Mark Nagi said.