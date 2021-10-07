A Greeneville man is sought by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a shooting Tuesday night in the South Central community.
Deputies are looking for 24-year-old Brantley A. Freshour, whose last known address is 1147 W. Irish St., Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen said in a news release.
At about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, calls were made to 911 stating that a male had been shot on Ted Brown Road. Washington County deputies responded to the location. The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.
Following witness interviews, investigators secured an arrest warrant “against the shooter who was determined to be Brantley A. Freshour,” the release said.
One arrest warrant charges Freshour with one count of aggravated assault. His whereabouts were unknown as of Thursday afternoon, the release said.
“The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible,” the release said.
Anyone with information on the case or the whereabouts of Freshour is asked by authorities to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office CID Division at 423-788-1414.