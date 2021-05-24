Fred Campbell, owner of Creative Masonry in Greeneville, is getting ready to defend his "World's Best Bricklayer" title at the 2021 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 World Championship in Las Vegas on June 9.
The first ever three-time champion, Campbell has been a mainstay in the competition a news release calls the "Super Bowl of Masonry." This year will mark the 11th time Campbell has qualified for the event after winning it all last year with an adjusted brick count of 756. For his efforts, Campbell drove home in a new Ford F250 4x4 Super Duty Truck and more than $10,000 in cash and prizes.
This year, he will compete for a chance to win more than $125,000 in cash and prizes, including a shot at a new Ford F250 4x4 Truck and Kubota RTV-X1140, according to the news release.
Campbell, who teams with mason tender Tony Shelton each year, also won top honors in 2013 and 2015. He told The Sun last year that he planned to compete one more time and then join the event’s panel of judges.
This year’s event will be live streamed at www.specmix.com as well on the official Spec Mix Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SPECMIX. The live stream kicks off at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Standard Time with three other masonry competitions being held before the Bricklayer 500 starts at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
The Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 is the flagship event for the World of Concrete, the first convention held in Las Vegas since such events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the news release.