Greeneville Mayor And Aldermen To Be Sworn In Tuesday Sep 2, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cal Doty will be sworn in as the new mayor of Greeneville on Tuesday at the beginning of the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.Doty was elected in the Aug. 4 Greeneville Municipal Election.Aldermen Scott Bullington and Tim Teague will also be sworn in for terms as 2nd Ward aldermen after both were reelected in an uncontested race for the two seats on Aug. 4.The board will hold a public hearing on the annual stormwater report and consider the report for approval.The board will also consider a resolution to accept Sweet Pea Trail as an official public street to be added to the town’s official street list.The new street will be located in the 31-home Wildwood Landing residential subdivision along Oak Grove Road that was recently approved by the Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission.The Town of Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mayor Alderman Greeneville Board Politics Institutes Cal Doty Scott Bullington Tim Teague Street Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Body Found Tuesday In Woods Identified By GPD Man Injured In Motorcycle-Car Crash Black Knights Earn First Win Under Kuykendall Judge Considers Lillelid Gun Fingerprint Tests North Greene Falls To Castlewood