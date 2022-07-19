The Exchange Club of Greeneville and the Greene County Partnership hosted a Town of Greeneville mayoral candidate forum Monday evening at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Greeneville.
On the ballot for Greeneville mayor are incumbent W.T. Daniels and challengers Cal Doty and David Crum.
Each candidate answered questions presented to them by moderator Ron Metcalfe, giving the community a chance to hear about each candidate’s vision and plans for Greeneville.
Crum emphasized that his priorities as mayor would be to complete the downtown revitalization project and work with the Greeneville City Schools system to form a in-depth needs assessment of what could be financially provided for them.
Crum noted that his vision for the city would be to look for development through the Greene County Partnership, such as making a site off Terry Leonard Drive concrete pad ready, and developing more small businesses in H.U.D. designated zones that have lower incomes.
Daniels told the crowd that his goals would be to see Greeneville’s commitment to broadband move forward and see the Greeneville Municipal Airport prosper and grow.
Daniels also said that he would like to see continued development downtown and businesses taking advantage of the improvements being made.
Doty focused on finances and the long-term in speaking about his priorities.
Doty said the town needs to work on its long-term planning, including five-, 10-, and 20-year plans, particularly when it comes to finances and funding projects. Doty also said that the question “Why?” should be asked more often and more research done during planning for projects. He also said schools should be upgraded and improved.
Doty emphasized infrastructure improvements as part of his vision for the future, including how traffic from a new residential subdivision being constructed on North Rufe Taylor Road could be dealt with. He also brought up looking into issues with property maintenance requirements and ensuring issues with dilapidated structures are addressed.
The candidates were also asked how they would follow up the Depot Street revitalization project.
Daniels said that he would like to see continued investment from businesses which could lead to new possibilities. He also noted that he would like to see the area be well maintained after the project was completed and the history of the town protected.
Doty emphasized walkability in following up the Depot Street project. Doty floated the idea of connected sidewalks to Bernard Avenue, Tusculum Boulevard, and Irish Street from downtown.
Crum said he would support business near the downtown area such a Broyles Feed Store and the Greene House, not just those located in the heart of downtown, in order to spur more widespread growth.
The candidates differed in opinion on the question of whether the 1st Ward and 2nd Ward of Greeneville should be eliminated in favor of at-large elections.
Crum and Daniels said the ward system should stay in place, while Doty said he was open to a change in the ward system.
“I don’t think that is a good idea. You could have a complete Board of Mayor and Aldermen living in one subdivision, on one street or in one small area,” Crum said.
Crum went on to explain that it if that were to occur, many would have the perception that the board was only taking care of itself if they made improvements to their area of town, even if the improvements were needed.
“Perception is sometimes reality,” Crum said.
Daniels agreed with Crum.
“I think David (Crum) makes a good point in that you would not want all of your elected officials coming from the same neighborhood,” Daniels said.
Doty was open to a change in the ward system.
“I think having just one large ward would make sense. We are a small town,” Doty said.
Crum brought up the concept of having a 10-year plan to move ward lines in order to ensure acceptable representation across the town.
Daniels also noted that moving the ward line north of Church Street could even out the population of the two wards as currently the 1st Ward has about 900 more residents than the 2nd Ward.
The candidates also diverged on the topic of term lengths.
Crum and Doty both noted their support for making alderman and mayoral terms four years instead of the current two.
Daniels favored keeping two-year terms for Greeneville elected officials.
“I do like going to four-year terms. With two-year terms you are running too often and it makes running a continual process,” Crum said.
Doty said he hoped moving to four-year terms would lead to increased voter turnout.
“There were 500 people who voted in the 2021 Board of Mayor and Aldermen election. That was a waste of taxpayer money. Having elections every four-years on state and national election days would encourage more people to vote,” Doty said.
Daniels posited that two-year terms help Greeneville citizens hold elected officials accountable.
“If you don’t like what is going on in Greeneville, we have an election every 12 months. If you don’t like what’s going on, you have a changce to change that,” Daniels said.
Doty also noted that he would like to adjust the town charter to permit sitting aldermen to run for mayor. Doty had to resign his alderman seat in order to run for mayor as is currently required by the town charter.
All three candidates agreed that uncertainty surrounding the economy and inflation were what they saw as the biggest challenge for the upcoming mayoral term.
The candidates also raised other concerns.
Daniels mentioned that he worried about the actions of the federal government, while Doty shared his concerns about the volatility of sales tax revenue in an unstable economy, and Crum said the development of the former Greene Valley property should be done carefully and cooperatively with Tusculum and Greene County to ensure it is done correctly and to the satisfaction of residents of the area.
As the forum closed, the candidates were gracious to each other for running good, clean races.
“I want to say thank you for the race that has been run. We are going to see each other after this. It’s been respectful,” Crum said.
“I want to thank these gentlemen sitting to my right and to my left. I would agree that it (the race) has been excellent,” Daniels said.
Doty recounted that he recently ate breakfast with one of the other candidates and that he had to ensure the waitress that it was not “weird” that they were eating together.
“I’m very proud to be on this stage with these guys,” Doty said.
The Town of Greeneville’s Municipal Election will take place Aug. 4. Early voting for the election runs through July 30 at the Election Commission office, 311 CCU Blvd. Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 8:30 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.
One hundred thirty-two more ballots were cast in early voting on Monday, bringing the early vote and mail-in ballot tally to 399.