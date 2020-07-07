Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels was elected to the board of directors of the Tennessee Municipal League (TML) during the League’s annual business meeting recently held via video conferencing.
Daniels was nominated as a director at large by a five-member nominating committee composed of municipal officials statewide. He was then elected for a one-year term by a majority vote of the membership, according to a release from the TML.
Founded in 1940 and based in Nashville, TML is a nonprofit organization founded by cities and towns for mutual assistance and improvement.
Representing 99 percent of Tennessee’s municipal citizens, the organization advocates for needed legislative action by the General Assembly, represents municipal interests before state departments and agencies, and – working through the National League of Cities in Washington – seeks to influence federal legislation and policies affecting municipal governments.
As a member of the TML board of directors, Daniels will propose and help determine legislation municipalities need passed into law and will establish policy priorities for the organization, the release stated.
Other board elections include president, Gatlingburg Mayor Mike Werner; three vice presidents: Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, Henderson Mayor Bobby King and Farragut Mayor Ron Williams TML vice presidents are traditionally in line to serve as president.
The TML board also includes past TML presidents, mayors of Tennessee’s largest cities, eight district directors and eight at-large directors.
The eight district directors, representing their section of the state, were nominated and elected during district caucuses. Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith was elected to represent District 1.