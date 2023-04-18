Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty vetoed the appointment of W.T. Daniels to the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority Board during the Greeneville City Council meeting on Tuesday.
The council had voted unanimously to appoint Daniels to the vacant position on the Airport Authority board.
The council was considering three candidates — Catherine Bacon, W.T. Daniels, and Justin Jeffers — who were recommended by the Airport Authority to the council for consideration.
Daniels is the former mayor of Greeneville.
Before the council voted on the appointment, Doty voiced his concern about the state of the airport and its process of hiring a new airport manager. He mentioned the personnel changes occurring at the airport and possible litigation associated with those changes. He mentioned that he had discussed the airport and the recent actions of the Airport Authority board with City Manager Todd Smith.
“It’s sort of an unsettled time down there right now at the airport,” Doty said.
Doty said that he would like to see the airport manager hiring process “slowed down” before it was finalized.
“I feel like we might need to slow this process down until we can get some of these issues resolved,” Doty said. “I’m talking more about the manager’s job.”
In January, the board voted 3-2 to remove Steven Neesen from the airport manager position, a position he had held since 2020, which set in motion the search for a new manager.
The Greeneville Airport Authority voted to offer Angela Alley the position of airport manager during a called meeting Thursday afternoon.
The motion to offer the position to Alley was made pending a review by the Town of Greeneville Human Resources Department of any possible conflict of interest issues that may exist due to Alley owning a business that operates at the airport.
Alley was selected as the board’s first choice over David Logan. Logan is currently the aviation services and cargo operations director for Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida.
Doty said the airport was vital to the Town of Greeneville.
“Our airport is an economic development engine for us, and we really need to be good stewards of that property,” Doty said.
As consideration of the candidates began, Council Member Kristen Girton made a motion that Jeffers be selected to fill the vacant seat on the Airport Authority board. Her motion was not seconded.
Council Member Tim Teague then motioned for Daniels to be selected for the position, and his motion was seconded by Council Member Scott Bullington. The vote to select Daniels was then unanimous.
It was then that Doty announced his intention to veto the appointment and voiced his disagreement with the board’s decision.
“I will say that this is not a good decision,” Doty said. “W.T. (Daniels) has worked with us for 32 years and has done a great job, but I feel like we need some new ideas down there.”
Doty said he would veto the appointment in following the guidelines of the town’s charter.
According to the charter, the mayor must submit their veto and reasoning in writing prior to the next meeting of the City Council for it to become official. The City Council will then consider the matter that was vetoed and has the option to override the mayor’s veto if a three-fourths majority of the council vote to do so.
The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority board is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Energy Authority building, 110 N. College St.
As it stands, Daniels is a member of the Airport Authority board until Doty submits his veto in writing, according to Smith. If Doty submits his veto before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Daniels would not attend the Airport Authority board meeting as a member of the board. However, if the veto is not submitted by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Daniels would attend the meeting as a member of the Airport Authority board.
Smith also noted that the City Council has no legal authority over the decisions or deliberations of the Airport Authority board and can only make recommendations to the airport board.
A mayor vetoing an action by the town’s governing body is a rarity.
Greeneville Mayor Darrell Bryan vetoed a resolution amending the town’s Civil Service Act in 2003, which at the time was the first time in 100 years that a mayor’s veto power had been used.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Council Member Scott Bullington said that he would like for the City Council to hold a special meeting to specifically discuss the airport, the Airport Authority board and its operations.