The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission’s new members will be announced at the next Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting by Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels.
The commission currently has several open seats.
“We have found ourselves in a very unusual kind of situation,” Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport said Tuesday.
Initially, Davenport believed that the board would vote and make recommendations on who would fill the open seats and the recommendations would then go to the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen for approval.
However, upon reviewing the charter of the Greeneville Planning Commission with Town of Greeneville Attorney Ron Woods, it was determined that the commission has no authority to make recommendations when filling vacant seats, nor does the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen have authority to approve them.
Rather, the mayor of Greeneville retains full authority to appoint new members to the commission, without a need for a recommendation from the Planning Commission or approval from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Input from commission members is permitted, but non-binding.
The Greeneville mayor also has the authority to appoint the representative from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to the commission without need for approval or recommendation.
No member of the Planning Commission made any recommendations to Daniels during the meeting.
Davenport noted that when the commission changed from a Regional Planning Commission to a Municipal Planning Commission, it lost two members due to the requirement that members of the new municipal board must live within the city limits of Greeneville.
Due to the passing of member Charles Hutchins, a third vacancy was opened on the Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission.
The commission’s representative from the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Cal Doty, then resigned his seat as alderman in order to run for the office of mayor. Therefore, the commission lost a fourth member since Doty could not longer serve on the board as a representative of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen after resigning his seat. He has applied to fill one of the open seats.
Due to the desire of the remaining Planning Commission members to return to a nine-member body, there are three seats on the commission that will need to be filled, as well as a new member being appointed to serve as the representative from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The individuals who have applied for membership to the Planning Commission in addition to Doty are Noah Young, Jennifer Seemuth, Mary Sue Starnes, Constance Collins, David Durante and Paige Mengel.
“It is nice that we had seven people apply,” Planning Commission Chairman Ben Brooks said.
Daniels, who will appoint three people from the list to serve as well as the representative from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, said that each of the applicants is qualified to serve on the commission and he is appreciative of their willingness to serve.
“We have some very capable applicants who have agreed to serve on the Planning Commission, and I am thankful for that,” Daniels said.
Daniels said that he will announce the new appointments to the Planning Commission during the next Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, which will be held Tuesday.
In other business Tuesday, the commission granted final approval to a site plan showing the construction of seven storage buildings totaling 22,350 square feet on a parcel of land located on the Old Knoxville Highway near the intersection of Outer Drive.
The site is located near a flood zone, however, the buildings will not be located in the flood zone. Therefore, permission was granted.
STRONG FUTURES PLAN PULLED
The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission was originally scheduled to hear proposed plans for a new facility to house Ballad Health’s Strong Futures program during its meeting Tuesday.
The commission was to consider giving preliminary approval for the concept plan, according to its agenda.
However, the item was pulled from the agenda by the developer and therefore no action was taken on the item nor was further information provided.
Davenport said that he was contacted Friday evening with the request from the developer to pull the item from the agenda due to the developer and Ballad not yet being ready to move forward with the project.
Davenport said any developer or property owner has the right to pull their item from the agenda if requested.
According to the agenda, the proposed site for the new Strong Futures facility is located at 801 E. McKee St., next to the current Laughlin Healthcare Center facility.
Strong Futures, an addiction rehabilitation program for mothers with children, is currently located on the fourth floor of the former Takoma Hospital building off Asheville Highway, which is now owned by Greene County.
Ballad is currently leasing the fourth floor of the former Takoma Hospital building for up to three years for the use and occupancy of the Strong Futures program. Ballad is paying Greene County a total of $500,000 for the rental of the floor for the three-year term.