Dr. Casey Nicholson of Greeneville has announced he is running for the Democratic nomination for Governor of Tennessee in a bid to unseat Republican Governor Bill Lee. Nicholson said in a statement he decided to run in response to what he called Lee’s mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nicholson has been calling for people to take the spread of the Covid-19 Delta Variant seriously on his personal Facebook page since early August, and tagged the governor in Facebook posts on Aug. 14 and 15, which offered several steps he said Lee could take to slow the spread of the virus. One day later, the governor issued an executive order exempting children from wearing masks while indoors in schools across the state. At the time he issued his announcement, Nicholson noted, hospitals across Tennessee reported their ICUs were operating at 95% capacity.
“As someone responsible for helping churches set policy on things like when to hold public worship and when to require masks in worship, I found Bill Lee’s leadership to be very lacking in 2020,” Nicholson said. “Now, as the Covid-19 Delta Variant is ravaging the state and leaving more and more children hospitalized in 2021, Bill Lee has signed an executive order allowing children to opt out of mask mandates put in place by local school boards. The CDC has recently called for masks to be worn in all indoor settings to fight the delta variant, and the state’s medical community has called on all children to be masked when in school. Governor Lee’s stance on masks has endangered our children and put all Tennesseans at greater risk of the virus. Someone has to stand up for our children and for common sense, and I intend to be that person.”
Nicholson said he will spend the coming months building an online following and raising necessary campaign funds.
“I believe I am a legitimate candidate, and a legitimate contender to win the election,” he said. “My background working in churches and church administration makes me qualified for the job, and I’m confident that when the people of Tennessee get to know me they will want to turn out to vote for me in 2022. I’m in this to win, and I believe I can win or I wouldn’t be running.”
A native Tennessean, Nicholson is an ordained Cumberland Presbyterian minister who operates a counseling practice in his hometown of Greeneville. He was ordained in 2005, and served churches in Mississippi and East Tennessee before starting a counseling ministry in 2017. In the past he has served as both the moderator of the Presbytery of East Tennessee and chair of the Committee on Theology and Social Concerns for that same regional church body. He currently serves as chair of that group’s Board of Missions, a committee charged with oversight of the Cumberland Presbyterian denomination’s congregations throughout Knoxville and northeast Tennessee. As chair of that board, Nicholson has been personally responsible for drafting COVID-19 guidance for his denomination’s congregations throughout northeast Tennessee in both 2020 and 2021, according to his announcement.
Nicholson has been involved in politics over the years, having been the Democratic nominee for 5th District state representative in 2008 as well as chair of the Greene County Democratic Party from 2017 to 2019. He also served as district representative for the 1st Congressional District to the Tennessee Democratic County Chairs Association from 2017 to 2019. He is also a co-founder of Indivisible Greene County, which his statement called a group of concerned citizens that has worked to bring attention to a variety of social issues and current events in northeast Tennessee.
Nicholson, 43, holds undergraduate degrees from Walters State Community College and East Tennessee State University, as well as graduate degrees from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and Memphis Theological Seminary. His doctorate is in pastoral counseling.
Nicholson has set up a campaign page on Facebook and said he will roll out a campaign website in coming weeks. He can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/caseynicholson/ .