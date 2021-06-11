The next meeting of the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System building, 110 N. College St.
According to its meeting agenda, the Airport Authority will review adjustments to insurance policies due to increased insurance valuation and approve new insurance rates.
The meeting will continue with a review and approval of results of a special meeting for the Austin-Malone hangars, including the lease agreement, the request for proposal, and the tenant selection process and weighting of selection criteria.
The Airport Authority will then review and approve a grant resolution for the rehabilitation of the T-hangar taxiway and apron.
The airport manager’s report will be given followed by airport user comments before the meeting is adjourned.