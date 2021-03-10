Two aldermen and a seat on the Greeneville Water Commission will be on the ballot for the only election in 2021.
On Tuesday, the Greene County Election Commission board gave its approval to the Town of Greeneville’s call for a municipal election.
As required by state law, the town submitted a letter to the Election Commission calling for a municipal election, which was reviewed and approved in Tuesday’s meeting.
The Greeneville election will be on Aug. 5, and on the ballot will be two aldermen seats from the 1st Ward and a seat on the town Water Commission.
Currently, the 1st Ward aldermen are Cal Doty and Buddy Hawk. The seat on the Water Commission to be on the ballot is currently held by Joe Waggoner.
In other business, the election commissioners reviewed a proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget, giving approval for submission to the county’s Finance Department for consideration as part of the county’s overall spending plan.
Major changes in the budget from the previous year are the inclusion of the 5% pay raise that was approved for county employees by the Greene County Commission in December, an increase in the maintenance expenses due to fees for the office’s alarm system and a decrease in data processing costs, explained Justin Reaves, chief deputy in the Election Commission office.
The commissioners approved three voter registration appeals. All three individuals had inadvertently marked that they had committed a felony on the voter registration form, and each had indicated in their appeal that they had not been convicted.
If a voter registration is denied, a letter is sent to the individual with instructions about how to appeal the decision, according to state regulations. There is a deadline for an appeal to be made as well.
Since the commission’s February meeting, 171 new voter registrations have been received by the office, Reaves reported.
The commission also approved the disposal of surplus equipment from the Election Commission office. The equipment includes computers, monitors and other devices that are out-of-date or incompatible with the programs and systems the office uses, he explained.