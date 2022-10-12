The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission discussed the process of nominating a new member to the board during its meeting Tuesday morning.
Due to the election of Cal Doty as Greeneville mayor, his former position as an at large member on the commission needs to be filled to bring the membership of the board back to the required nine members. The person nominated will also be presented to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for approval. The following people have submitted their name for nomination:
- W.T. Daniels
- Jeff Idell
- Judy Robinson
- Mary Sue Starnes
- Michael Sauls
- Matt Hensley
According to the charter of the Greeneville Planning Commission, the commission has no authority to make recommendations when filling vacant seats, nor does the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen have authority to approve them.
Rather, the mayor of Greeneville retains full authority to appoint new members to the commission, without a need for a recommendation from the Planning Commission or approval from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Input from commission members is permitted, but non-binding.
However, Doty has asked for more input from the Planning Commission in choosing a new member.
“The mayor has wanted to have a little bit more input from you all because this individual will be serving with you all in a very important capacity,” Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport told the board Tuesday.
“I hope to have the Planning Commission make recommendations to me. Maybe give me like a top three choices. I, as mayor, would really like to have more input from the commission on who we could select from this list,” Doty said.
Hensley and Starnes attended the meeting and spoke to the board briefly as to why they submitted applications to the board.
Starnes told the board that she was a retired LPN who has worked in Greeneville for 40 years, and that she thought the board would be interesting to be on.
Hensley told the board that he was currently a professor at ETSU and had been an intern with the Greeneville Building and Zoning Department several years ago and had experience working with plats and planning. He also noted that he wanted to work to fulfill the town’s Greeneville Forward plan.
“It is nice that we have six people applying and interested,” Greeneville Planning Commission Chairman Ben Brooks said.
Doty requested that the individual Planning Commission members get their recommendations to him by the end of the week, and said that he would meet with each applicant personally as well.
ROAD IMPROVEMENTS
Davenport also briefly discussed road improvements that should be considered by the Town of Greeneville.
Davenport noted the intersection of North Rufe Taylor Road and the 11E Bypass as a section that would need improvement, particularly once the 350-home Johnson Farm subdivision is completed which will increase traffic at the intersection.
“That intersection is not designed to handle that amount of traffic. It has no designated left turn lane,” Davenport said. “We will need to look in to making improvements there.”
Davenport noted that state funding could be available for the improvements since the Tennessee Department of Transportation has jurisdiction on the 11E Bypass.
Davenport also noted that the intersection of Serral Drive with the 11E Bypass would need attention due to the development of property at 3404 E. Andrew Johnson Highway that will lead to a new entrance being built.
The developers will be required to build a left-turn deceleration lane on the four-lane, and they will also build a frontage road to minimize entrances, according to Davenport.
With the increase of traffic at the area due to the new development, Davenport foresees changes at the intersection.
“I see there being a traffic signal there one day. I don’t see how we are going to avoid looking at signalizing that intersection,” Davenport said.
The final area Davenport mentioned that could require improvement is the stretch of the Asheville Highway from the Carson Street intersection to the East Vann Road intersection. That section of road is currently two lanes, and Davenport said there are major traffic backups in that area at times.
Davenport also noted that once the Greene County government moves its administrative offices to the former Takoma Hospital building, that section of the Asheville Highway will see even more traffic as most motorists going to the building will be turning left off the Asheville Highway and onto Coolidge Street, which could cause further traffic issues.
“Currently there is no left-turn lane onto Coolidge Street and with all the county offices moving to that location, there is going to be more traffic,” Davenport said. “A third turn lane could be considered for that section of the Asheville Highway.”
Davenport also told the commission that progress is being made on various new projects around Greeneville, saying that footers are being poured for the new Tractor Supply building in the Greeneville Commons Shopping Center and for the Planet Fitness on the 11E Bypass.
Davenport said work at Johnson Farm is progressing, as well, and that the developers of the property now have approval from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to develop the entire 88 acres of property, which will be done in phases.
“Things are moving along nicely,” Davenport said.