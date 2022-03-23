The family of Elizabeth Cooter and Roger Aiken still hope for a tip that will result in the arrest of those responsible for their deaths.
It’s been eight years since the murders of Cooter and Aiken, a nephew who lived with her at 1117 W. Main St.
Cooter, 78, and Aiken, 49, were found on the morning of March 23, 2014, in Cooter’s burning house. Greeneville police said this week that the investigation into their deaths remains active, with no recent developments.
Aiken’s brother Tim and his fiancee, Belenda Peters, lived next door at the time of the murders and remain there. Tim Aiken has been ill for several years and was unable to speak Tuesday.
“He still would like to know who did it before he passes,” Peters said. “Somewhere, somebody is bragging about it.”
Police Detective Capt. Tim Davis said Tuesday that the case is still considered an active investigation, “but we have not received any information about the case that has moved it any further along.”
Davis said as time passes, “the more difficult it is to get new information, which makes it harder to develop new leads to bring this case to a close and get justice for Ms. Cooter and Mr. Aiken.”
Police continue to seek the public’s assistance in solving the crime.
Peters said that from time to time, she hears information that is forwarded to investigators. Peters said several months ago, the relative of a neighbor gave her the name of a possible suspect, but the lead apparently did not pan out.
“I haven’t heard anything else,” Peters said.
Just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 23, 2014, a Greeneville police officer on patrol spotted smoke coming from Cooter’s modest one-story house.
Aiken was found alive, but mortally wounded, just inside the doorway. Officers removed Aiken from the burning home, but he died two days later in a North Carolina hospital.
As Greeneville firefighters were on their way to the scene, officers found Cooter in her bed, the victim of an apparent homicide.
The home was set on fire in an apparent attempt to cover up evidence related to the murders.
Injuries suffered by the victims have not been disclosed. Police have not speculated on the motive.
More than 50 people were interviewed by Greeneville police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in the first year after the murders. A roadblock was conducted the following Sunday morning by police to speak with drivers who may have been on their way to church the morning of the crime and seen something of value.
Several candlelight vigils organized by those who knew the victims were held across the street from Cooter’s house.
Cooter’s house was torn down in the summer of 2016, leaving a vacant space where cars are now parked. Makeshift memorials and written messages to the victims placed in the yard after their deaths have long since disappeared.
The public’s collective memory of the case dims and tips have trailed off in recent years, but the crime brings vivid recollections to the minds of relatives and friends.
Peters and Tim Aiken have theories about the crime, but no viable suspects have been identified. The couple still holds out hope the double-homicide case can be solved.
“It does amaze me sometimes they are able to solve cold cases 30 or 40 years later,” Peters said.
A reward of $1,500 is still available for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murders.
Anyone with information can contact the the Greeneville Police Department at 423-639-7111.