Greeneville native Brenda Pelfree has lived in the Fort Myers and Cape Coral, Florida, area for more than 25 years. It’s heartbreaking for her to see what Hurricane Ian did to the lovely beachside communities where she and her late husband, Ronnie, decided to spend their golden years after leaving Indiana.
She counts her blessings, however. She knows many of her neighbors were not as fortunate as she was to survive the storm without injury — and still have an intact place to call home.
Pelfree rode out the Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 28 with her daughter and son-in-law Terri and Jeff Chernin in their Cape Coral neighborhood. They were originally going to shelter at Pelfree’s condo, which is also in Cape Coral, but they decided instead to move to a home within Terri and Jeff’s neighborhood that had a “safe room.” The room had been built within the house during its construction to protect occupants from extreme wind, and it definitely exceeded exceptions, protecting the three of them, along with their dog, Cooper, as Hurricane Ian roared ashore with winds over 140 mph.
The neighborhood lost power around 11 a.m. the day the hurricane made landfall. They remained without power as of Thursday.
“The wind was just a constant roar,” Pelfree said after she was able to get word to concerned family members in Greeneville that they were safe. She didn’t want to linger too long on the memories of the terrifying experience.
Her daughter, Terri, said it was hard to described how the wind sounded. She said they could hear things being blown around and the home they were sheltering in losing shingles.
“Constant noise … thumping, blowing, and things hitting the house,” she said. The wind continued for at least 10 hours, she added.
The safe room, Terri noted, “wasn’t the most comfortable spot, but when the winds were the worst we were in there.”
Worried that the storm surge could possibly reach inside the home, Pelfree said her son-in-law had a ladder stored next to the attic entrance inside the home. Thankfully, no flood waters made it inside; although, at one point, during the storm, water could be seen coming down the street and encircling homes in the neighborhood. Thankfully the newer constructed homes are built on mounds of earth.
After the storm, they went back to Terri and Jeff’s home just up the street and were amazed to find that their roof was still intact and no water had made it into their home —although it came close. A water line of debris could be seen in their yard.
“Our roof was replaced four years ago,” Terri said in a message to family. “Our roofing company put on some neighbors’ roofs, too, and they all stayed on and didn’t lose any shingles… so they were very good.”
The house they sheltered in lost some shingles and attic insulation, but otherwise remained intact.
On Tuesday, Pelfree sent a message to family saying that they were still without power, but they were OK.
“Huge trees are down all over my neighborhood,” she said.
She said that her son-in-law has been making great use of his outdoor grill and thanks to a generator they have been able to keep food in the refrigerator cold — along with her vital insulin supply.
Terri and Jeff’s wonderful neighbors have been pitching in to help each other, picking up debris and sharing gasoline supplies for generators. They even helped Terri celebrate her birthday Monday.
In a message to family Wednesday, Terri said that she will never go without a weather radio again.
“We had no idea where the storm was, where we were in the storm, or how long it was going to last.”
Pelfree said also said Wednesday that her former neighborhood in Fort Myers experienced flooding much worse than it did in 2017 during Hurricane Irma. She was in Tennessee visiting family when Irma hit. In 2018, she moved to her current residence in Cape Coral.
Pelfree said emphatically that she will not ride out another hurricane.
“I’ll never go through this again,” she said.