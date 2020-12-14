Greeneville officials shared their concerns over a variety of issues including 911 funding, lack of progress on state road projects and planning issues in a session Thursday morning with the town’s state legislators.
Members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and department heads for the town met with State Rep. David Hawk (R-5) and Sen. Steve Southerland for over an hour both to express concerns and priorities as the next state General Assembly begins in January. Due to the pandemic, the session was held on the Zoom digital meeting application.
Hawk and Southerland thanked the town officials for sharing their concerns and said the input helps provide direction for their efforts during the new legislative session.
The legislators said that they are unsure of what the next legislation session may bring with the uncertainty of the economy and whether items needing recurring funding would be passed.
Hawk said that in the coming session, he would seek legislation that would call for revenue the state is now receiving from online gaming to be allocated for use for improvements for K-12 public school facilities.
“It would provide funds for school districts to look to for operating maintenance projects and not have to go to other local or state funding sources,” he said.
One of the legislative priorities for the Tennessee Municipal League, of which Greeneville is a member, is seeking a change in how local 911 communication systems are funded to address inequities in the existing formula.
Currently, the state allocates a telephone surcharge fee paid by customers on their monthly bills. The TML is seeking legislation to address to allow local communities to have the authority to set the surcharge to meet their system’s needs. The state now sets the fee amount.
Town officials told the legislators they support the proposed legislation because Greene County is among places that have been affected by the inequities in the state formula. Under the current formula, the local 911 system has struggled to find revenues to upgrade equipment.
On a local level, the status of road projects to be funded through the Improve Act was a concern raised to the legislators.
Among the top-ranked priorities for the region are five Tennessee Department of Transportation road projects within Greene County, said Town Engineer and Director of Public Works Brad Peters. The projects are improvements to the 11E Bypass within Greeneville, renovations to the rest area near Baileyton on Interstate 81, and improvements to State Route 321 that are divided into three separate projects by the state for segments between the Cocke County line to within the town’s limits.
While other projects on the list in other counties have moved forward, there has been no significant progress on the Greene County projects in the past few years, Peters said.
Revenues from the state gas tax that fund the Improve Act have been down about 6% due to the pandemic, so it is understandable that there may not be as much progress on projects in the near future, but it would be good to see some advancement of the local projects, he said.
When inquiries have been made about the projects, Southerland said that the answer has been that progress is happening in a preparatory phase.
However, he said, since the pandemic began, the state has been focused on COVID-19 response and other projects have been pushed out of the forefront.
REGULATION CHANGES
Peters also asked the legislators to support a change in regulations by the Environmental Protection Agency that would remove air cushion incinerators from the same classification as all other incinerators.
An air cushion incinerator is now in use at the demolition landfill for the disposal of wood waste, such as tree limbs and brush, Peters explained. The machinery provides an air cushion that traps smoke inside the incinerator container, limiting the pollution to the atmosphere and negative effects on neighboring properties.
However, with its current classification, there are many permits and regulations that have to be met that are inquired of incinerators that expel smoke into the air.
In other discussion, town officials asked the legislators to support a study about changing urban growth boundary regulations. State law required that municipalities adopt growth plans 20 years ago and set urban growth boundaries of areas that might possibly be annexed in the future.
While the goal of the law had merit to provide an avenue for municipalities and counties to work together to plan for future growth, annexation laws have changed, making it more difficult for towns to annex, said City Administrator Todd Smith.
The regulations do cause some confusion for landowners and developers as it results in them submitting plans to the town looking at land subdivision but also to the county in regards to land use, he said.
Southerland said he and Hawk did introduce legislation about changing the law, and it was referred to the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations for study, but with the pandemic, he is not sure how much has been done.
The study will be beneficial to avoid any unintended consequences from any change, he said, recalling a later change that had to be made in the original law due to “tiny towns” that were created to avoid annexation by larger municipalities.
There was some concern from legislators representing the larger municipalities that any new legislation relating to urban growth boundary law would leave them exempt from the changes, Southerland, said, which can be included in the proposed legislation.