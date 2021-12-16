First District State Senator Steve Southerland and 5th District State Representative David Hawk met with the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen in Town Hall Thursday to discuss the town’s legislative priorities moving into the future.
Chief among the priorities of Greeneville officials were road improvements and 911 funding fixes.
Officials asked the legislators about the possibility of making the Newport Highway a four-lane road from the Cocke County line into Greeneville. The road is currently a two lane road after it reaches the Greene County line.
Southerland told Greeneville officials that upgrades to the Newport Highway were a part of the Improve Act that passed the state legislature in 2017, and that the Tennessee Department of Transportation is working on all of the road improvements that were a part of that act.
Hawk agreed with Southerland that TDOT was already working on some projects in the county, but that the Greeneville contingency should still schedule a meeting with the TDOT commissioner to ensure that they are heard.
Town officials also said they would like to see improvements to the Highway 11-E Bypass.
City Administrator Todd Smith said officials in Greeneville and Greene County have agreed that the most important need is to shift focus away from any plan to build a “bypass around the bypass” and to focus efforts on upgrading the current bypass.
Smith and Alderwoman Kristin Girton cited residential growth along the bypass and subdivisions that are planned to be constructed less than a mile from the bypass as reasons for focusing on improving flow and safety on 11-E.
Southerland said discussion on the 11-E should also be brought to a meeting with TDOT, even though it has been brought up before.
“The squeaky wheel gets the oil,” Southerland said.
A funding mechanism for 911 dispatch was also brought up by town officials.
According to Smith, Greeneville has recently upped its contribution to Greene County 911 from $60,000 to $240,000 due to increases in funding needs and a lack of state funding. Greene County and other municipalities in Greene County have had to increase their contributions, as well.
Currently, revenue for 911 that comes from a small fee attached to phone bills is sent to the state and put in one big fund which is then divvied out between each 911 operation center. The funding formula has not been updated in over a decade even has costs have risen. The outdated formula has also caused equity issues between counties, according to Smith.
Greeneville officials wish to have more control over their 911 funding either through the current system or by having a new fee put on phone bills that goes straight back to local municipalities. That way funding is more predictable and under more local control.
“We need to fix this because the issue is not going to go away. 911 is going to right back here at the table needing money next year,” Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels said.
School Resource Officer funding was also addressed. Greeneville currently staffs each of its seven schools with an SRO. According to Smith, the town began this practice after the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012. It has funded this out of the Greeneville Police Department’s budget.
Tennessee passed a bill in 2019 that would provide funding for SROs for every school in the state. However, since Greeneville’s SRO program already existed, it was not eligible for any of the funding, and is still not receiving funding for its SROs. Greeneville officials would like that to change.
“It seems like one of those deals where we are being punished for being proactive and doing the right thing,” Smith said.
Police Chief Tim Ward said it costs the police department more than $250,000 a year to fund the SRO positions in Greeneville.
The full list of Greeneville’s priorities is:
- Change Newport Highway from two to four lanes
- Increase limits of TDOT city maintenance contracts to reflect increase in fuel costs
- Remove air quality permit requirements for air curtain destructors
- Highway 11-E improvements
- Expand Bridge Retirement Program to include EMS, street and sanitation Workers
- Allow SRO funding for school systems that have funded SROs locally for years
- Provide the same stipend counties receive to cities sending employees to receive their Certified Municipal Finance Officer designation
- Fund the costs of the Barry Brady Act. In 2019, Tennessee passed this act which presumes certain cancer diagnoses for firefighters as work related. The program currently requires local governments totally fund certain cancer monitoring requirements
- Funding mechanism for local 911 revenue. Provide local governments the option of funding control over 911, and rectify apparent inequity issues in the current 911 funding formula
- Supporting the addition of a State of Tennessee Historic Tax Credit. Currently the federal government has up to a 20% credit against federal income tax. The town would like to see Tennessee incorporate a similar tax against franchise and excise taxes
- Fully fund the state share of sales tax. In 2002 the state increased the sales tax rate from 6% to 7% but did not share back to municipalities the additional 1% increase
- Share back single article sales tax collections for items over $1,600. In 2002 the state increased the single article sales tax cap from $1,600 to $3,200. The state has kept all collections for anything over $1,600.
Southerland and Hawk said they were grateful for the input provided by local officials.
“Meetings like this are good. We want your input because if we don’t talk to you then we don’t know what your needs are. This way, we know what issues we can take down to Nashville,” Southerland said.