The Town of Greeneville recently received the results of an employee survey it asked to be conducted in the spring of this year.
The goal of the anonymous employee survey was to identify any workplace issues including any presence of a hostile work environment or discrimination and to identify additional feedback to improve the workplace.
The Municipal Technical Advisory Service of the University of Tennessee Institute for Public Service conducted the survey and managed the compilation of its results.
Topics mentioned in the survey included pay, benefits, staffing, recognition, culture and leadership.
The Municipal Technical Advisory Service reported that there was about a 57% participation rate in the survey, with 123 out of 215 Town of Greeneville employees responding to the survey questions.
Town of Greeneville City Administrator broke down the results of the survey in an email to the members of the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Dec. 6.
According to the survey, a little over half of town employees would be somewhat likely or extremely likely to recommend employment at the Town of Greeneville to a friend and 72% of employees view their position with the town as either a career or a calling. Smith also noted that most employees reported knowing the contribution they make to the town’s vision and mission.
A large majority of the employees who responded to the survey said they have pride in their work and feel connected to their community and co-workers.
In the email, Smith noted that a very small percentage of survey respondents believe the town does extremely well in formally or informally recognizing their achievements. According to the survey, the town does only slightly to moderately well in recognizing employees for individual or team accomplishments.
In addition, employees reported preferring informal recognition of performance as opposed to formal recognition, and would prefer to be recognized as a member of a team as opposed to an individual recognition.
Most employees noted that they receive productive and timely feedback in the workplace.
Smith reported in the email that employees feel more cared about from their department head than from city administration, and around half of employees don’t feel they have a voice or have opportunities for growth from city administration.
However, according to the survey, over half of town employees feel comfortable around their department head, and believe their department head is committed to their growth and making efforts for them to do their best work.
According to Smith, employees showed a split in identifying opportunities to apply and develop personal strengths in their survey responses. About one-third of respondents felt they sometimes have those opportunities and about one-third felt that most of the time they had those opportunities. A similar response for purpose and willingness to go the extra mile was noted by Smith, with one-third saying sometimes and one-third noting most of the time.
Of those responding to the survey, 62% said they have autonomy to do their best work in their respective positions.
In the comments section of the survey, most of the comments dealt with what Smith referred to as “culture,” with 50 comments addressing issues that ranged from favoritism and morale to policy suggestions, communication and micro-management.
A total of 16 comments mention “leadership,” which included comments ranging from employees asking for a new department head to new city management, to comments on better communication and freedom to perform their task with minimal oversight.
Thirteen of the comments concerned “recognition,” with a wide variety of feedback ranging from employees noting their department head does a good job of recognition to a lack of recognition from city administration. Comments also suggested that employees did not want recognition publicly.
Eight comments addressed low pay, and three comments were made regarding benefits being taken away from employees when the town changed its health insurance policies.
“The comment section included no mention of a hostile work environment, discrimination, or harassment. That in itself is a positive,” Smith said in the email.
In dealing with pay, Smith said that the town will continue to implement the town’s pay plan in order to get wages to “market average.”
“The pay plan is currently being updated to account for the significant changes in the labor market the past couple of years,” Smith said.
Smith recommended that once updates to the pay plan are finalized, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen should consider approving and implementing the pay plan swiftly.
In addressing comments about recognition, Smith said the town would revitalize the town’s employee recognition program, recognize employees within their department in front of their peers and encourage peer nomination for outstanding employee performance.
Concerning communication, Smith said he would personally meet with employees in every department to review the survey results with them and field feedback and questions from employees. Smith also said he would develop “at least an annual visit to each department to gather employee feedback.” Smith said he would also like to develop a process to keep employees informed on what is going on in the the town every week.
The town will also review the duties of Greeneville’s firefighters.
“Firefighters provided significant feedback on job functions. The Town has historically utilized the talent with the fire department to complete key functions such as a training center, facility improvements, and landscaping,” Smith said in the email. “Some firefighters take exception to performing functions outside of the traditional firefighter job function.”
Smith said the Greeneville fire chief is reducing on-duty labor time for major construction and capital projects and that “projects will not be performed that take away from the essential daily mission of the fire department.”
No town employee’s job is in danger because of the survey, according to Smith.
“It is also important to note that individuals and specific positions were mentioned in the comments of the survey. No employee’s position at the Town is in jeopardy due to comments from the survey. The survey is a tool to allow the Town’s leadership to perform better; it will not be a tool to discipline or terminate employees,” Smith said in the email.
In the email, Smith said that the survey provided valuable feedback and that a process of gaining the thoughts and ideas of town employees should should be carried into the future for the benefit of the town.
“The value of receiving employee feedback is it removes the blinders in areas leadership does not always see,” Smith said. “A survey allows the leadership to hear from our most important resource, our employees. While every suggestion cannot be implemented that feedback is still valuable. Continuing a process to gather employee ideas is good policy and produces a better workforce.”