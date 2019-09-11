Greeneville Oil Donation

Greeneville Oil & Petroleum recently presented $10,305 to Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, proceeds from the compnay’s Quick Stop Markets 15th annual charity golf tournament held in May at Link Hills Country Club. From left are Greeneville Oil Owner Allen Johnson with his dog, Sadie, and Carolyn Brooks and Carmen Ricker from Community Ministries.

 Photo Special To The Sun