State Senator Steve Southerland (R-Morristown) and Representatives David Hawk (R-Greeneville) and Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) announced Wednesday five organizations in Greeneville will receive arts grants from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
In total, Greeneville organizations are receiving $47,290 in grants, according to a news release. The grants were awarded after being reviewed by citizen advisory panels with expertise in the appropriate arts disciplines and a review by the full 15-member commission.
"These grants will help enrich our community by strengthening our arts programs,” a joint statement from the lawmakers read. “Arts enhance our culture by communicating history and improving the creative thinking skills of students. Additionally, the arts help drive local tourism which boosts our economy. We appreciate the commitment of the Tennessee Arts Commission to the arts across the state.”
The Greeneville grants include:
- First Presbyterian Church is receiving $6,950 for Pathways for Youth Success.
- George Clem Multicultural Alliance is receiving $3,470 for Rural Arts Project Support.
- Niswonger Performing Arts Center is receiving $25,300 for Inter-Arts.
- Rural Resources, Inc. is receiving $6,000 for Rural Arts Project Support.
- Tusculum University is receiving $5,570 for Rural Arts Project Support.
“Tennessee is fortunate to have elected leaders who understand the positive impact the arts and culture have on Tennesseans and their communities,” said Anne B. Pope, executive director of the Tennessee Arts Commission. “Arts and culture are vital tools for attraction and retention of business, and help build stronger communities by enhancing the distinctive character of Tennessee places.”
According to Pope, the Commission expects to award approximately 1,000 annual and rolling grants during FY2023, totaling up to $11.7 million. These funds have a direct impact on communities across Tennessee, in both urban and rural areas. The $11.7 million includes recurring state or federal funding only. These grants do not include additional one-time pandemic-related relief such as National Endowment for the Arts Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, NEA American Rescue Plan, TN Nonprofit Arts & Culture Recovery Fund, or state COVID supplemental funding. Grant categories include arts access, arts education, arts project support, creative placemaking, partnership support, major cultural institutions, and rural arts partnership.
Other grant opportunities are offered throughout the year with rolling deadlines for qualifying organizations including grants for Arts Build Communities and Student Ticket Subsidy. Additional information on grant programs offered by the commission is available at tnartscommission.org.
Tennessee’s nonprofit arts and culture industry generates $1.17 billion in annual economic activity through quality of life, economic vitality, tourism and a more balanced education for the state’s children, according to the news release. The Tennessee Arts Commission is the state arts agency whose mission is to cultivate the arts for the benefit of all Tennesseans and their communities.