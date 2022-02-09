An ordinance will be brought before the Greeneville Planning Commission at a future meeting to determine if lot size changes will be permitted at the proposed Greene City housing development on North Rufe Taylor Road.
Town of Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport and Chief Building Official Bert Seay brought an example of a possible change to the commission on Tuesday that the commission could approve if they so choose at a future meeting.
The developer of the property, Landstar Development, is requesting a change to zoning regulations to allow for lot sizes and widths smaller than what is currently allowed by zoning regulations.
The development is located in an R-4 high density zone which, under current regulations, permits minimum lot sizes of 5,000 square feet and minimum lot widths of 50 feet after required boundary setbacks.
The developers have requested that lot sizes of 4,000 square feet be allowed along with 40-foot-wide lots after setbacks.
Landstar Development says the reason for this is to be able to build additional smaller homes that could be sold at more affordable price points. The idea of the development is to have 40-foot lots, 50-foot lots, and 60-foot lots with each lot size having a different size home on it at a different price point.
Developers would like to have a total of 356 houses in the 88-acre development.
The example of a zoning regulation change that Davenport and Seay presented to the commission changed some requirements in Planned Unit Developments.
The possible change in P.U.D. regulations written by Davenport and Seay follows:
“In a P.U.D. that is composed of individually owned single-family residential lots, internal to the P.U.D., the required lot area is determined by the zoning district of the P.U.D. A maximum of 30% of the total number of individually owned lots in the P.U.D. are allowed a maximum lot area square footage reduction of 20%. This allowed reduction shall not decrease the minimum required lot frontage to a public way in any zoning district. The minimum lot width at the building setback for any zoning district shall not be reduced more than 10 feet.”
Since the reduction in lot size is based off a 20% reduction, the possible change would permit a certain number of 40-foot-wide, 4,000 square foot lots in the Greene City P.U.D. since it is in an R-4 high density district.
However, if a P.U.D were to be developed in an R-1 low-density district, the 20% reduction in lot size would only reduce lots from 15,000 square feet to 12,000 square feet, and lot width would only reduce from 80 feet to 70 feet.
This is by design, according to Davenport and Seay.
According to Seay, the idea behind the possible change is that any lot size reductions in a P.U.D. would be proportional to the residential district in which the P.U.D. is located.
Therefore, a developer could not create a high-density residential development with reduced size 4,000-square-foot lots in a low-density R-1 district, because the 20% reduced size limit in an R-1 district would be 12,000 square feet.
“This was written in a way that would prevent high-density developments to be placed all over town and in low-density areas. This gives us control over how this works,” Seay said.
The planning commission voted unanimously to have the possible change drawn up in the form of an ordinance to be voted on at a future meeting.
Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems and Greeneville Light and Power Engineer Stacy Bolton both noted at the January meeting of the commission that the density of the development is not likely to put any new stress on either the Greeneville Fire Department or GLPS.
Davenport informed the commission Tuesday that he had spoken with Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward, and that Ward had not expressed any concerns with the new development.
Planning Commission member Andy Broyles expressed concern over parking in the development, and said he worried that residents would park on the street, which could block access for important services.
Davenport and Seay said that the streets of the development would be city streets, and the city would have the authority to prevent on-street parking by posting it with signage and, if necessary, writing tickets to violators.
A vote on the change in zoning regulations could be held as early as the March meeting of the commission.
PLAT SIGNATURE PROCESS
The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission will not change any of the signature processes required for plats that are brought before the commission, processed and finalized.
Davenport looked into the prospect of using digital signatures to help expedite the process of getting necessary signatures for a plat, but it was not found to be feasible.
Currently, numerous signatures are required for a plat to be approved, including signatures from Greene County 911, Greeneville Light and Power, and the Greeneville Water Commission. Signatures are also required at Greeneville Town Hall from the Greeneville Planning Department and Public Works Department.
The Planning Commission had looked into using a software system known as DocuSign to permit digital signatures to be used in an attempt to make the process of getting the required signatures less arduous.
According to Davenport, Greeneville City Schools and Walters State Community College both use the electronic signature system to some degree in their operations, but as of right now the system is not suitable to the process of obtaining plat signatures.
The main reason for this is that “the Greene County Register of Deeds requires an original wet ink signature on the documents for plats,” Davenport said. Since the Register of Deeds requires that the documents be physically signed with ink when they are submitted, the Greeneville Planning Department cannot accept digital signatures.
While the requirement for physical signatures remains in place at the Register of Deeds office, the Greeneville Planning Department will continue as it has and require physical signatures as well.
“I think that just leaving things as they are is the best option. At the end of the day it really is not that inconvenient,” Davenport said. “Maybe sometime down the road as technology develops and things change, we will revisit this.”
Daniel Coffey of Azimuth Engineering agreed that the process could not really be changed due to the Register of Deeds requiring physical signatures, but did say that it had gotten better since the Greeneville Planning Commission became a Municipal Commission that only had jurisdiction within the town limits of Greeneville.
Previously, the Greeneville Commission had been a Regional Planning Commission that had jurisdiction outside the corporate limits of the Town of Greeneville. This led to surveyors having to get signatures from certain county water utilities, which presented a challenge, according to Coffey.
“Tracking down some of the county water utilities was difficult because sometimes the person you needed to sign the document would be out working on the lines,” Coffey said. “Now that the commission is just a municipal commission, it is not that bad.”
Coffey believes that the current system of gathering physical signatures is still working fine for most surveyors.
“It really is not that big of a deal. I think it is working okay,” Coffey said.