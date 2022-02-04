The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission will meet Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.
The board will consider the subdivision of two parcels of land, and will also be given updates on various pending projects including a reduction of possible lot size requirements by Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport.
The Board of Zoning Appeals will meet after the Planning Commission meeting concludes.
The board will consider a zoning variance request to the side setback lines at M&M Specialties, 906 W. Irish St., for the purpose of the construction of an 85-by-100-foot building expansion.