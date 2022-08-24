The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission gave final approval to a 31 lot residential subdivision on a parcel of land located on Oak Grove Road during a called meeting Tuesday morning.
The new subdivision will be known as Wildwood Landing. It will be built by construction company D.R. Horton, a Texas-based firm that has a field office in Kingsport.
D.R. Horton is also the company that will be constructing 350 homes on North Rufe Taylor Road, creating the Greene City subdivision.
Wildwood Landing was initially going to be developed by a different company, but according to Town of Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport, D.R. Horton purchased the property as an opportunity to get started on building homes in Greene County.
"This sort of changed course midstream. It was going to be a regular subdivision but in the midst of it, D.R. Horton found out about it and saw it as an opportunity for them to get a head start on the larger development on Rufe Taylor Road," Davenport said.
Davenport said that being able to work with D.R. Horton on the smaller subdivision will be of some benefit to the Planning Office.
"This will be a good way to establish a working relationship with D.R. Horton to see how it goes on a smaller scale before it goes to a larger scale," Davenport said.
According to Davenport, the site is prepped and ready for construction to begin, and he believes that permits for construction will be filed within the next few weeks.
"I know everyone is anxious to get started. The site is ready to go," Davenport said.
A new street with sidewalk has been constructed at the site along with all related utility and stormwater infrastructure.
Documentation has been provided by the contractor indicating that the new street the homes will be on, Sweet Pea Trail, has been constructed to the Town of Greeneville's design standards.
With final approval granted, a resolution will be presented to the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its Sept. 6 meeting for the acceptance of the dedicated public street by the town, which would add the road to the official street list of the town.
"I think people in town will be glad to see this happen. It is just another step of progress we are making as a town as we continue to grow and see new folks moving into our area," Davenport said.