The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission approved the second phase of home sites at the Johnson Farm housing development on Tuesday.
The homes in the new subdivision along North Rufe Taylor Road are being constructed by national contractor D.R. Horton, with 67 home sites already being approved by the Planning Commission in phase one of the development.
The second phase, which was given final approval on Tuesday, includes 129 home sites, meaning a total of 196 sites have now been given approval in the subdivision.
According to Town of Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport, there are now 380 homes planned for the development once it is fully completed.
Information provided to the commission by the developers confirmed they are targeting a total of 380 homes on the 88-acre development. The density of the subdivision would be about four homes per acre.
The annexation of property that will be home to a future housing development and property around the Greeneville Municipal Airport was also unanimously given final approval by the Greeneville Planning Commission.
About 104 acres along Whitehouse Road was approved for annexation. The property will be the next development for Landstar and D.R. Horton with 234 homes planned, according to Davenport.
The commission also approved a plan of services for the annexed property.
The property is located in the Cross Anchor utility district. Davenport said that an agreement between Cross Anchor utility and the Greeneville Water Commission was reached in which Cross Anchor would provide water service and the Greeneville Water Commission would provide sewer service.
About 26 relatively small pieces of property under the ownership of the Greeneville Municipal Airport were also approved for annexation. The properties surround the outskirts of the airport and reflect acquisitions the airport has made over the years in order to expand and comply with regulations, according to Davenport.
All property owned by the airport would now be within the Town of Greeneville since the Greene County government no longer has a supporting interest in the airport.
All properties approved for annexation were located within the urban growth boundary of Greeneville.
Annexations must also be given final approval by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The annexation of the properties will go before that board for consideration Dec. 6.
The commission also gave final approval to a site plan showing the construction of a Tidal Wave Auto Spa car wash located at the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Morgan Road.
The plan indicates a new entrance being constructed from Morgan Road, which will align with the existing entrance to the Walmart parking lot across Morgan Road.
The existing car wash building will be demolished and new construction will be performed including buildings as well as parking, according to the plans.
Matthew Hensley joined the Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission as a new member on Tuesday.
According to Davenport, Hensley was an intern with the Town of Greeneville Planning Department a few years ago and was instrumental in helping the department develop the town’s long range plan.
Six applicants submitted their names to join the commission.
Hensley was chosen by Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty to fill the vacant seat on the board.
According to the charter of the Greeneville Planning Commission, the commission has no authority to make recommendations when filling vacant seats, nor does the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen have authority to approve them.
Rather, the mayor of Greeneville retains full authority to appoint new members to the commission, without a need for a recommendation from the Planning Commission or approval from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
“I’m excited for this opportunity. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, so let the good times roll,” Hensley said.