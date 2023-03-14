The Greeneville Planning Commission approved the rezoning of three parcels of land on Seaton Avenue during its meeting on Tuesday morning.
According to the meeting agenda, the parcels that were rezoned have been identified as being inappropriately zoned during a review by the Town of Greeneville. Correcting the zoning from M-2 (High Impact Industrial Use) to the correct R-4 (Residential Use) would bring the residences located in these areas into conformity with the town’s zoning ordinance.
Notes in the agenda state that “financial institutions have much more stringent guidelines when considering financing, especially for residential properties, a property that is zoned incorrectly” which puts properties zoned incorrectly “at a considerable disadvantage.”
Town of Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport elaborated on the need for the change during the Planning Commission meeting Tuesday.
"In the Town of Greeneville, we have several properties that are mis-zoned," Davenport said. "It's not anyone's fault. When zones were applied many, many years ago the uses were different. We live in a different world now with a different economy."
Davenport told that commission that residential property owners can endure "economic hardship" if their property is improperly zoned in an M-1 or M-2 industrial zone.
"With much more scrutiny today from financial institutions with financing and lending, if a residence is located in an M-1 or M-2 zone that immediately throws up a red flag for the lender because according to zoning laws a residential structure is not allowed in M-1 or M-2 zones," Davenport said.
He also noted that if a residence in an industrial zone were to burn down or be destroyed, that the property owner would not be able to rebuild their home due to zoning stipulations in industrial zones.
The three properties that were approved for rezoning Tuesday, were properties that had been residential properties for "many, many years" according to Davenport. He told the commission that one of the property owners was looking to refinance their home and their bank would not carry through on the process because the property was located in an M-2 high impact zone.
"We can bring this under an R-4 zoning which is really what it should have been to begin with," Davenport said.
Davenport told the commission that the Town of Greeneville Planning Department would like to proactively correct all zoning issues in the town as a part of a future review process, rather than waiting to tackle improperly zoned properties one-by-one only when problems arise for property owners.
"Down the road we would like to correct all our zoning areas. We do have this same situation in several instances all over Greeneville and it just causes a hardship for property owners," Davenport said.
The rezoning of the three properties will now go before the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen to be considered for final approval upon two readings.