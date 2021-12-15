The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission gave final approval to the design of a new residential subdivision during its meeting Tuesday.
The commission gave final approval to phases one, two and three of a single-family residential subdivision development located at 389 N. Rufe Taylor Road known as Greene City.
The final approval was given subject to the developer receiving an Aquatic Resource Alteration Permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
The permit must be received due to the construction of a 90-foot-long box culvert that will have to be placed at the entrance of the development.
Water, sewer and stormwater plans have already been approved by the town.
Conceptual approval for the development was granted by the planning commission on Nov. 10, 2020, and preliminary approval was granted on Aug. 10.
This final approval allows the construction of the street, the installation of water, sewer, and electric utilities, and a stormwater system. A total of 67 lots were approved for preparation for future home construction.
Any construction of homes and future development at the site will have to receive the approval of the Planning Commission.
The commission also gave preliminary approval for a 16-lot subdivision located on West Vann Road. The approval is coupled with a rezoning approval for the same parcel.
The parcel is currently split, with approximately 25% zoned R-2, medium density residential, and the remaining 75% zoned R-1, low density residential. The owner of the parcel requested that the property be entirely rezoned to R-2. An R-2 designation would permit more homes to be built in the future subdivision as minimum lot size would be reduced to 12,000 square feet.
The commission approved the rezoning, and the resolution will now go before the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen for consideration.
Reliable Builders will be developing the subdivision project on West Vann Road.
Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport told the board the recent activity regarding subdivisions is encouraging for the town.
"It seems like we went 20 years without any subdivision requests, and now I think this is something like the fourth subdivision we have looked at in six months," Davenport said. "It shows we are growing. I think this shows the desire for housing in Greeneville with more people wanting to move here and live here."
The board also discussed the possibility of rezoning property on Depot Street between West Summer Street and the Norfolk Southern railroad from B-3 to B-2 (Central) Business district.
According to Davenport, the idea behind the possible rezoning would be that there is more development potentially permitted in a B-2 zone, due to building setbacks from the road being zero feet in B-2 zones. The rest of Depot Street is also already a B-2 zone, so such a change would unify the street under one zoning code.
Only a discussion was held on the possibility and no action was taken, but the commission seemed receptive to the idea of rezoning.
"I agree with Randy, I think this is a good idea to get everyone on Depot Street on the same page," Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels said.
Davenport said the time was right for a possible rezoning with the current investment being placed in Depot Street by the town in an attempt to attract businesses.
"Rezoning this property would make it easier for businesses to develop in that section of Depot Street," Davenport said.
Property owners in the area have not been notified as Davenport said he wanted to get the general feel of the board before moving forward. A resolution on the possible rezoning could be considered at a future meeting of the Greeneville Planning Commission.