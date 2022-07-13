The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission gave approval to a site plan for a new urgent care facility to be located along the 11E Bypass during its meeting on Tuesday.
The commission gave final approval to a proposed site plan showing the construction of a 3,724-square-foot Fast Pace Urgent Care building on a parcel of land located at 3404 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
The plan consists of grading of the site, new entrance construction from East Andrew Johnson Highway, parking lot and the construction of a detention basin for storm water runoff control.
The entrance to the new urgent care will be constructed across from Serral Drive. The developer will be required by the Tennessee Department of Transportation to build a deceleration turn lane on West Andrew Johnson Highway to assist with traffic control for those trying to use the new entrance to the facility.
The owner of the 1.29-acre parcel of land that will house the urgent care building, JMB Investment Company, also recently purchased the adjacent 6.2-acre property. The purchase price of both properties combined was just under $2 million, according to information from the Greene County Register of Deeds office.
There are future development plans for the larger parcel of property, which is currently covered in woods.
The developer plans to cut all the timber off the roughly 6-acre parcel and create at least three lots for future businesses. A road connecting to Harlan Street is also planned.
“This is a piece of property that has sat vacant since the bypass was built. This is one of the first concrete ideas of what could be done there,” Town of Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport told the Planning Commission during its meeting. “Certainly it provides the possibility of exciting future developments.”
STRONG FUTURES SITE
The Greeneville Planning Commission also discussed a site plan showing the construction of a facility to house Ballad’s Strong Futures program.
The plan shows the construction of a 13,500-square-foot living center building and a 2,720-square-foot outpatient building on the Laughlin Healthcare Center property located at 801 E. McKee St.
The proposed plan also includes subdividing the Laughlin Healthcare property at Ballad’s request. The first parcel will contain the existing Laughlin Healthcare facility. The second parcel will contain proposed buildings and a parking lot to house Ballad Health’s Strong Futures program.
A subdivision of the property is not required for the Strong Futures facility to be built on the property per Town of Greeneville Building and Zoning regulations, but Ballad has requested the subdivision nonetheless.
Tuesday’s meeting was the third time the possible Strong Futures plan has appeared on the Greeneville Planning Commission’s agenda. The plan was pulled from the agenda by Ballad before the Planning Commission could discuss the issue each of the previous times it had appeared on the agenda.
“This has been one of the more convoluted projects I have dealt with since I have been here,” Davenport told the Planning Commission.
A representative from either Ballad, its contractor Burwil Construction, or Mattern and Craig Engineering was supposed to be at the meeting to discuss the project, according to Davenport, but no such representative attended the meeting.
Davenport has not had direct contact with Ballad, only with Burwil Construction and Mattern and Craig Engineering.
Ballad’s request that the property be subdivided has brought the issue of road frontage regulations into play in dealing with the plat.
According to Davenport, the issue that needs to be resolved before the project moves forward concerns the required road frontage that a newly subdivided parcel must have.
The minimum road frontage required is 40 feet, and due to the current configuration of the existing parcel, obtaining the road frontage from East Mckee Street is not possible.
“The real fly in the ointment on this whole thing revolves around the fact that we were told in order to put these buildings where they are showing them to be located, that the building (Strong Futures facility) needed to be on its own pieces of property,” Davenport said.
Two solutions to the road frontage issue were outlined to the commission by Davenport.
One possible solution to the issue is for a section of the existing entrance to the health care facility from East McKee Street be brought up to city standards for streets and that section then dedicated to the town as a public street.
Another solution is to use an existing 50-foot right-of way from the Hunter Ridge Subdivision near the back of the property.
The 50-foot right-of way to Hunter Ridge would have been limited to emergency vehicle access only if a road were to be built, and the road would have to be paved.
Commission member Andy Broyles suggested the matter be tabled as the absence of a representative from the project left the Planning Commission lacking information and details.
“We’re just spinning our wheels,” Broyles said.
However, the Planning Commission did take some action as it unanimously voted to deny Ballad the option of using the right of way as a part of their property in order to obtain road frontage after hearing from a couple of concerned residents who reside in the Hunter Ridge Subdivision.
“We don’t need to have a road going into a subdivision,” Greeneville Mayor and Planning Commission member W.T. Daniels said in making the motion to deny that possible option.
Planning Commission members Cal Doty and David Durante said they felt Ballad should pursue the avenue of bringing the current entrance to Laughlin Healthcare up to city standards in order to gain road frontage. Commission members also agreed that they would like to hear from a representative of the project.
“I would really like to have more information,” Doty said.
Davenport agreed that he too would like more information and noted that he would inform the developers to explore other options of road frontage for the project since the Hunter Ridge option for road frontage was denied.
“Unfortunately, the communication with the developers of this project has been sorely lacking,” Davenport said. “This is not an ideal situation. Our office is getting a little frustrated dealing with this.”