The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission delayed a decision on creating new zoning for a proposed subdivision while the town's Planning Department studies it further and addresses concerns about the effects it could have on services.
The commission discussed the matter during its meeting Tuesday.
The developers of the proposed Greene City housing development on North Rufe Taylor Road are requesting a change to zoning regulations to allow for lot sizes and widths smaller than what is currently allowed by subdivision and zoning regulations.
George Smith, with the company Landstar Development, presented the idea to the commission.
The development is located in an R-4 high density zone which, under current regulations, permits minimum lot sizes of 5,000 square feet and minimum lot widths of 50 feet after required boundary setbacks.
The developers requested that lot sizes of 4,000 square feet be allowed along with 40-foot-wide lots.
According to Smith, the reason for this is to be able to build additional smaller homes that could be sold at more affordable price points. The idea of the development is to have 40-foot lots, 50-foot lots, and 60-foot lots with each lot size having a different sized home on it at a different price point.
Developers would like to have a total of 356 houses in the 88-acre development.
"We have to ask the question, are we going past our purpose when it comes to welfare and density," Greeneville Building Official Bert Seay said.
A new zoning district would have to be created to accommodate the request, and the Planning Commission is not fully in agreement on the idea.
The commission did not vote on the matter, opting to table it until a future meeting, but commission members did express their initial opinions on the idea.
"I think no now because it does not align with the vision we had for this property," commission member Anita Ricker said.
Commission member Lindy Riley expressed concern about the precedent the move could set, and also about the idea of people living in close quarters.
"I'm concerned about the idea of packing people in on top of each other," Riley said.
Commission member Cal Doty said he wants to have more information before making a decision.
"I just don't know, to tell you the truth. I think I need more information about how this community would work and how it would affect us before I can really make a decision," Doty said.
Greeneville Mayor and commission member W.T. Daniels said the idea is worth considering.
"I think that this is the way things are trending. Subdivisions are just built differently now because costs are so high. Things are trending towards more high-density residences, and we need to be prepared for that future so people can have affordable homes to live in," Daniels said.
Greeneville Light and Power System and the Greeneville Fire Department were also consulted on the matter. The main concern of the two agencies was access.
GLPS Engineer Stacy Bolton said the density was fine from a power perspective, and was only concerned with access to meters.
"Density is good for us because one transformer can serve more units, but a concern would be access to meter centers and along the street. But as for how we power it, we would just look at it as similar to an apartment building," Bolton said.
The Fire Department shared concerns about fire spreading and access to put out any fires. Fire can spread more easily from one house to another when homes are close together, and cars clogging the street could inhibit fire engine access.
According to the development plans, each house would have a two-car garage and a two-car driveway to permit parking for up to four possible vehicles.
The Planning Commission asked the Greeneville Planning, Building and Development Department to further look into the positives and negatives of the possible change, and to come up with a rough outline of how the change could be made.
"We can start looking into it, but it's going to take some time," Seay said.
OTHER BUSINESS
The Planning Commission gave final approval to a plot plan showing the construction of a 2,540-square-foot building adjoining an existing building for property located at 1060 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
The building is being constructed by Idell Construction, which also own the property, and will serve as a space available for lease once completed.
"We think it will enhance the bypass and go along well with the improvements going on down there with Aubrey's and the improvements to the Ford dealership," Jeff Idell said.
The commission also elected Lindy Riley to the position of vice-chairman of the commission.
Riley replaces former vice-chair Bob King. King is no longer eligible to serve on the commission as he does not reside inside the city limits of Greeneville.
When the Planning Commission changed from a Regional Planning Commission to a Municipal Planning Commission, it became required that members of the commission live within the corporate boundaries of the town.