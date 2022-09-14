The Greeneville Planning Commission denied a rezoning request, approved an annexation and approved site plans for homes at the developing Greene City subdivision during its meeting Tuesday.
The Greeneville Planning Commission denied a rezoning request that would have resulted in two parcels of land located at 1736 Old Tusculum Road being rezoned from R-1 Low Density Residential to R-4 High Density Residential.
The property adjoins via an Old Tusculum Road right-of-way the Greeneville Community Hospital property which is zoned R-4 High Density Residential and therefore could have been considered for the requested new zoning district.
The stated use for the property was for potential medical or business offices or multi-family residential units, if it were to have been rezoned.
Mark Williams, a local realtor, was present at the commission meeting to represent the interested parties in the property. However, Willams would not divulge to the commission the name of the person or organization that was interested in purchasing and developing the property. Williams told the board that he had been asked by the purchaser not to say who was interested in the property.
“We do have a developer out of Johnson City that has done other developments in the past that is interested in the property. Their main idea at this point is a medical type building that would support the hospital, but they are leaving other options open as far as the backside of the property that is wooded,” Williams said. “Their main interest is up at the road.”
Williams did not provide further details on what could be at the property, but did note that the prospective purchaser had an option agreement to buy the property if it were to be rezoned.
Local residents who live adjacent to the property voiced their concerns to the planning commission about the possible rezoning.
“We have lived on that property since 1999, and we have seen a lot of flooding of Holly Creek and it’s getting more prevalent. As more developments are added, the flooding will increase. That property slopes downward and into my backyard,” local resident Tammy Hayes said. “Old Tusculum Road is a very high traffic as it is. It is hard for it to support what traffic is out there now, let alone adding another large structure behind the hospital.”
Hayes also said she was worried about light pollution that could come from developments at the site.
“You’re pretty much eliminating single family homes,” Hayes said.
Linda Lyles told the board that she had recently built a home near the property and valued the buffer a small patch of trees provided her from the hospital.
“I just built a home there and hopefully it it is the final place that I live. I just would really hope this is not rezoned. I would have to consider other options and maybe move,” Lyles said.
Town of Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport told the board that if the property was not rezoned, it could still see 15 single family homes built on it under its current zoning designation.
“There could be a great deal of development on that property as it is already currently zoned,” Davenport said.
Davenport said the possibility was speculation, but such development would be legal on the property.
Having scant details on possible development of the property if it were to be rezoned gave the Planning Commission pause on rezoning the property.
“I wish I could know more about what was going on the property,” Planning Commissioner Anita Ricker said.
“There’s a big difference between a single family dentist office and a 100-unit multi-family development,” Planning Commissioner David Durante said.
The Planning Commission unanimously denied the rezoning request.
The Greeneville Planning Commission granted approval to a plat showing 67 lots in the Greene City subdivision development located at 389 N. Rufe Taylor Road. The lots are part of the first phase of the Greene City Development that previously received site plan approval by the Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission.
Davenport also informed the Planning Commission that the development, which had been known as Greene City until this point, had been renamed and would now be known as Johnson Farm.
Contractor D.R. Horton will construct homes on the 67 lots as the first phase of home building in the development which will eventually include more than 350 houses.
“Things have come along quite nicely out there. Things are looking good. We are encouraged that this is going to be successful,” Davenport said.
The approval is subject to all required items being provided, including as-built survey, signed storm water maintenance agreement, certification of the engineer for construction per approved plans and a cash bond or binding letter of credit.
“The need for a bond is due to the fact that the developer desires to not install the final layer of asphalt or construct the sidewalks until most of the house construction is completed. This is a preferred method by the town so as not to have excess damage to the streets or sidewalks during the construction process. This will also yield a more aesthetically pleasing finish on the streets and sidewalks once they are constructed,” Davenport said in a memo previously sent to the Planning Commission.
Davenport told the Planning Commission on Tuesday that he expects construction at the development to begin soon.
He also noted that he expects 25 more lots in the development to be brought before the Planning Commission to consider for approval in the near future, possibly as soon as October.
The annexation of property that will be home to a future housing development and property around the Greeneville Municipal Airport was also unanimously approved by the Greeneville Planning Commission.
About 104 acres along Whitehouse Road was approved for annexation. The property will be the next development for Landstar and D.R. Horton with 234 homes planned, according to Davenport.
The property is located in the Cross Anchor utility district, and Davenport said that an agreement between Cross Anchor utility and the Greeneville Water Commission was being worked out in which Cross Anchor would provide water service and the Greeneville Water Commission would provide sewer service.
“That is something that is kind of unique to this piece of property,” Davenport said.
About 26 relatively small pieces of property under the ownership of the Greeneville Municipal Airport were also approved for annexation. The properties surround the outskirts of the airport, and reflect acquisitions the airport has made over the years in order to expand and comply with regulations, according to Davenport.
Davenport said that all property owned by the airport should be within the Town of Greeneville since the Greene County government no longer has a supporting interest in the airport.
“It only makes sense that all of these airport properties should be within the Town of Greeneville,” Davenport said.
Davenport also made it clear that the planned housing development would be quite close to the airport, along with the noise that could come with it. However, he said, there are no regulations in place that would hamper the operation of the airport or the construction of the homes.
“If you draw a line out from the end of the airstrip it goes right through the middle of the (housing development) property. Now, people buy houses around airports all over the world, but there has been some concern shared from the Greeneville Airport Authority. Why someone would not realize that an airport is 3,000 feet from their house I don’t know,” Davenport said. “When Scott (Niswonger) or someone else takes off at 6 o’clock in the morning, you’re going to hear it. There will be phone calls. That’s just the facts.”
All properties approved for annexation were located within the urban growth boundary of Greeneville.
The annexation of the properties will go before the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen for consideration of final approval at a future meeting.
With the large number of new houses planned for construction in Greeneville, City Administrator Todd Smith said town officials are looking at the possibility of building a new school in order to handle possible increases in student population.
“We’re actively looking at potential sites for the next school we are going to need to build. We don’t know if it will be this year or next year, but a new school will have to be built at some point,” Smith said.
Smith noted there are currently about 600 students who do not live in the city limits of Greeneville who pay tuition to attend Greeneville City Schools. He said that number could be decreased in order to allow the school system to serve all the students that could be living in the city limits in the future.
“We have to look at how we are going to maintain our capacity over the next 15 to 20 years,” Smith said.
Smith told the Planning Commission that they need to be planning and preparing to handle the population and development growth that is occurring in Greeneville.
“The next 10 years are going to be some interesting times. If this growth keeps happening like it’s happening now, Greeneville could look significantly different than it does today,” Smith said. “Growth is good, but you can grow too fast.”