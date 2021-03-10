A new residential development on Oak Grove Road received preliminary approval Tuesday from the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission.
Approval was given for a 31-lot residential subdivision on undeveloped property on Oak Grove Road by the commission. A new street, which will loop through the development, is to be constructed and will have a 25 mph speed limit, explained Town Planning Director Randy Davenport.
In addition a five-foot wide sidewalk will be constructed around the development as well as on the side parallel with Oak Grove Road, creating a walking path for residents, Davenport said.
Granting preliminary approval for the project allows the developer to seek needed Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation consent for construction of new water and sewer lines before the development is submitted for final approval, he explained.
In other business, the planning commission approved a property plat with changes related to the development of what is now a vacant lot and building on West Depot Street.
The plat shows the combination of two parcels, one that is a vacant lot and the other containing the former Kyker Store building, and the setting aside of a 10-foot strip that will provide access between Depot Street and a future parking area.
A first phase of a project to develop the property would involve the creation of an outdoor, leisure-type complex, explained architect Dave Wright. A second phase would involve renovation of the Kyker building for use.
The 10-foot strip would be beside the Greeneville Antique Market building, Wright explained. It would provide access between West Depot and a parking area that is in the planning stages located behind some of the properties that front the downtown street.
The Town of Greeneville has purchased the Adams building on Crowfoot Alley with the intention of creating additional parking for the downtown area. Crowfoot Alley runs between West Summer and Irish streets and behind several of the buildings that front Depot Street.
In other business, the planning commission gave preliminary and final approval for a site plan for a maintenance building behind the Cross Anchor Utility District office on West Andrew Johnson Highway. To be constructed is a 7,200-square-foot building at the rear of the property.
The planning commission also approved a plat showing the combination of two parcels into one tract at 915 Carson St.