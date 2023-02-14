The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission received updates on upcoming Tennessee Department of Transportation projects in the Town of Greeneville during its meeting Tuesday morning.
Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport told the commission of a bridge repair project set for the 11E Bypass and a paving project planned for Main Street in downtown.
Davenport and town officials discussed the plans during a meeting with TDOT officials on Friday.
Davenport said that one of the next major TDOT projects the town will see is a bridge repair project on the 11E Bypass. Crews will begin doing repair work on the 11E bridge that goes over Snapps Ferry Road sometime this summer.
"They don't think the work is going to be too severe. They have done some preliminary inspections, but they may find more issues once they get down to the deck that could take longer to repair," Davenport said.
The repair work on the bridge will lead to lane closures on both sides of the bridge.
"That work will lead to closing one lane on each side to traffic, but that's a necessary evil," Davenport said. "Obviously there is going to be some traffic congestions this summer there."
Davenport also informed the commission of a paving project on Main Street that is not as immediate.
Davenport told the commission that TDOT is planning to repave the entirety of Main Street, including West Main Street and North Main Street.
"The state's intent is to repave Main Street from the Asheville Highway intersection to the 11E Bypass," Davenport said.
Davenport said that TDOT will manage the project and that the agency had hired an outside consulting firm to handle the engineering for the project. He said that TDOT was going to complete a survey of the project area by sometime this summer. After the survey is complete, design work on the project will begin.
According to Davenport, TDOT wants to do the repaving work in conjunction with the Town of Greeneville's sidewalk project.
The town received a roughly $950,000 multimodal grant in 2022 for the purpose of replacing and building new sidewalks. The grant is meant to fund part of a project to replace sidewalks from McKee Street to Walters State.
Davenport said the town will have to make "some decisions from a funding standpoint" when it comes to the sidewalk projects.
Davenport said that TDOT "is probably going to delay that project a year or so just to see how the sidewalk work progresses."
"There will be more information in the coming months, but that project is moving forward," Davenport.
Davenport also briefly touched on a long discussed TDOT project that would widen a portion of the Newport Highway as well as build new road in the form of a "super two lane."
Davenport said that TDOT still has right-of-way it must purchase in order to move forward with the project that is still far from beginning.
"They got lots of plans. I just hope they can get them into actions," Greeneville Mayor and Planning Commission member Cal Doty said.
In action items, the commission granted final approval of a mass grading plan for a commercial site located on a parcel of land at the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Harlan Street owned by Cappo Real Estate Holdings, LLC. The mass grading plan shows the development of approximately 6.2 acres into three equally sized lots that would be graded and ready for construction of future commercial development.
The site is located next to what will soon be a new urgent care clinic.
Davenport told the commission that Fast Pace Urgent Care would be opening at the site "in the next few weeks."
"That was the first step in the development of this entire site," Davenport said, "They are going to take that site and they are going to level it out."
Davenport said the site, once graded, will be a prime place for new businesses, including restaurants.
"What we are hoping is this will be the locations of some nicer restaurants and things that Greeneville has wanted and asked for for so many years. I can't say that for certain, but I think this would make the perfect location to do that," Davenport said. "That is what we are hoping will come out of this site."
The commission also granted final revised approval to phase two of home development at the new Johnson Farm subdivision located at 389 N. Rufe Taylor Road.
The commission approved a site plan for the second phase of the single-family residential development. Conceptual approval for the development was granted by the planning commission on Nov. 10, 2020, and preliminary approval was granted on Aug. 10, 2021. Phase one previously received final approval. The final design of phase two was presented with requested revisions and approved Tuesday.
The development is slated to contain 380 homes once it is completed.