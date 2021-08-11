A new housing subdivision will be coming to Greeneville in the near future.
The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission gave preliminary approval to Land Star Partners, LLC to begin development of a residential planned unit development in the 300 block of North Rufe Taylor Road.
Preliminary approval was given for phase one of the project, which will take place on 11.96 acres of the 88.29 acres of the total parcel.
According to Town of Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport, the preliminary approval of the site plan allows the grading of the land and the construction of retaining walls to begin in preparation for future home construction.
Phase one of the plan from Land Star indicates the construction of 53 single-family lots, on which homes will be built that will most likely fall in the $220,000 to $250,000 price range.
"We are super excited to be working in Greeneville," Land Star project engineer George Smith told the commission, "The planning staff here is one of the best I have worked with in the state of Tennessee."
Smith informed the commission that the town should expect about six months of construction preparing the area before construction on homes will begin.
There are additional phases of expansion planned for the development. Two to three more developments could be made on the lot to create more housing in the subdivision. This would bring the potential number of homes in the development to around 150 total.
Land Star will also be constructing an access road to Fairgrounds Road for the Greeneville Fire Department as part of the development.
Davenport also announced that the Town of Greeneville had settled on Sept. 15 as the tentative start date for the town's Depot Street revitalization project. The project was given final approval by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen last month.
Davenport estimates that the project will require a minimum of 18 months of construction to complete.
"The construction will be inconvenient," Davenport said, "but the benefits of the finished project far outweigh the temporary inconvenience of the construction."
The work to be done is part of the city’s planned Downtown Redevelopment Project which includes, among other things, utility upgrades and streetscape improvements along a stretch of Depot Street from its intersection with Academy Street to near the railroad depot building. Those improvements include creating wider sidewalks and landscaping with a focus on the block of Depot Street between Main and Irish streets as a “festival” location.
The Crowfoot Alley parking lot project will also be getting underway sometime in the next two months, according to Davenport.
In other business, the Greeneville Planning Commission gave final approval to Grace Reformed Presbyterian Church located at 1111 Myers Street to build a 1,176-square-foot addition to its building which will include Sunday school classrooms.