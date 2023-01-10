The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission was presented the conceptual design of a proposed 218 lot housing development during its meeting Tuesday.
No votes were held on the conceptual site plan. The plan was presented for informational purposes by Town of Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport.
"A conceptual plan does not require an official approval. However, with the size of this project I wanted to go ahead and start getting information in front of you for you to be thinking about," Davenport told the commission.
The subdivision concept is known as the “Bohannon Development” and the proposed location would be on Whitehouse Road, near the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
The development is being organized by Land Star Development, which also organized the Johnson Farm development on North Rufe Taylor Road, with homes being constructed by D.R. Horton, a national contractor.
The property was recently annexed into the Town of Greeneville’s corporate boundary.
The conceptual plan shows the construction of 218 single family residential units on about 107 acres.
The plan also shows the construction of approximately 9,670 feet (1.8 miles) of new street that will be publicly dedicated to the Town of Greeneville.
Originally, about 250 homes were planned for the development. However, the concept design has dropped that number to 218.
"I think they found some limitations in the property in certain areas. So it is smaller in size, but still a large development," Davenport said.
A few of the constraints developers are working around are an existing sewer line, an existing natural gas line and a natural stream.
"Their design is laid out in such a way that they are avoiding these areas," Davenport said.
The subdivision will be developed under the same guidelines and regulations as the Johnson Farm development located on North Rufe Taylor Road. Developers are targeting 380 homes for the Johnson Farm development.
The houses along Whitehouse Road are planned for construction in two phases, with a little over half of the planned 218 homes being constructed in the first phase of the project.
The concept shows three entrances to the subdivision, all off Whitehouse Road. Initially, plans showed the development connecting to Take-off Lane, but that has now been scrapped.
Davenport told the commission that he expects to see more defined plans for the project later this spring.
Walt Stone, an aviator who has been involved with the Greeneville Airport for decades, briefly voiced concerns to the commission over the new development's proximity to the airport.
Stone said traffic at the airport has been picking up, including heavy aircraft that produce lots of noise, which could cause complaints from homeowners in the new development. He said airports in Hawkins County and Cookeville had both dealt with complaints from neighbors, and both came out on the losing side.
"People sue, and they win every single time," Stone said.
Commission members expressed that they would like to find a way to protect the airport if they could as the project moves forward.
The project has not been granted any approvals as of yet, and Davenport reminded the commission of that.
"Approval is still in front of us. You still have time to think about this and gather information," Davenport said.
Davenport also reminded the commission that it is important for growth to be approached responsibly.
"As we see this growth, more growth means more services, more people and more equipment. As we move forward with growth, we want to make sure we do it in a responsible manner and can provide those services," Davenport said. "Greeneville is one of the fastest growing cities in East Tennessee. We are excited for that, but have to balance growth with responsible planning."