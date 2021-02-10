Steps that will help developers and builders meet a housing need within Greeneville were taken Tuesday by the town’s Regional Planning Commission.
The planning commission gave its approval to two proposed ordinances to revise regulations that will allow a greater density of structures within planned unit developments and provide more clarity in those regulations.
Also approved was a request for rezoning property on North Rufe Taylor Road for a proposed residential development that will utilize the new regulations, if approved. Both the regulation revisions and the rezoning need the approval of the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen through two readings to be finalized and will now be forwarded to that body for consideration.
One of the ordinances proposing revisions to the regulations would expand the definition of a planned unit development and provide for greater building coverage in a specific type of those developments as well as a decrease in setbacks required.
When developers approached the town about the proposed residential development on North Rufe Taylor Road, it was a project unlike any in Greeneville previously, Town Planning Director Randy Davenport told the commission.
Looking at the current regulations for planned unit development, they do not address the type of planned unit development that is proposed and is becoming common within the building industry, Davenport said.
An individual or entity that purchases a parcel within a traditional planned unit development owns the footprint of the structure but any yard and other areas are commonly owned by an owners association, he explained.
In the proposed planned unit development and the newer type, individual lots are sold that include both the structure and surrounding yard, Davenport said. What separates it from a typical subdivision is that the planned unit development would have at least a 25-foot buffer zone around the entire project, which applies for both types of planned unit developments
To address these type of developments, the revisions were explored in a process that included input from the Planning and Building departments as well as the town’s attorney, he said.
Those discussions have yielded a proposal that includes expanding the definition of planned unit development to include those with individually owned lots.
For those lots, the revised regulations would increase building coverage per parcel from 30% to 45%. In addition, the proposed revisions would reduce required setbacks for these lots to 25 feet for the front yard, five feet for the side yards and 20 feet for the rear yard. Davenport noted that density allowed for developments is determined overall by what zoning district the property is within.
That is about a five-foot reduction for the minimum front and rear yard setbacks and a three-foot reduction for the minimum side yard setback from the other type of planned unit development. Those requirements would remain in place and the new setbacks and building coverage only apply to the individual-lot type of planned unit development.
“This will help developers be able to do more economically viable developments,” Davenport said.
With this type of development, developers would be able to build more houses, which helps reduce the cost of the houses, he explained. In a typical subdivision lot that includes a larger yard, the developer has to price the parcel at a higher level to get a return on the investment.
Danny Karst, one of the developers for the proposed residential planned unit development, told the commission that the homes planned would likely be between $185,000 to $250,000 and average around $215,000 in price. This is a price-range home that real estate and financial professionals say is a need within Greeneville as the demand is greater than the current supply.
The other ordinance change involves providing some clarification to how a setback is determined. Davenport said a common question asked about developments is what can be included in the setback area.
The proposed revision would include some exceptions of what can be built in the setback area including an open driveway, fences, flag poles, gates, open (retaining) walls, open steps, guttering and roof overhangs or eaves. However, it was explained that the side yard setback may include the measurement of a roof overhang or eave in determining the footage required by fire codes.
In related action, the planning commission approved rezoning an 88.41-acre property on North Rufe Taylor Road from R-3 medium density residential to B-4 arterial business district. Davenport said that the B-4 zone was chosen over an R-4 high density residential zone to provide the greatest options for development as planned unit developments can be done in any district and can include mixed uses, such as houses, apartments and professional offices.
Karst said the initial phase of the development would include 42 lots with access from North Rufe Taylor Road. When asked about development from other existing access points into the property, he said that development would depend on topography and future decisions of the landowner, but he did not foresee either one becoming a major entrance into the development.
In a previous meeting, Karst explained that his group would prepare building pads for the development, which would then be purchased by the nationwide construction company D.R. Horton to construct the homes and sell them.
The planning commission, in other action, gave approval to a site plan for the Whatta Glow Car Wash on East Andrew Johnson Highway. This new business would be in the previous Auto Spa location.
The site plan does not call for major changes to the lot, but for renovations including the addition of new vacuum units, re-striping of the parking lot and new signage, Davenport said.