The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission will consider granting final approval for the annexation of several parcels of land located along Whitehouse Road as well as several parcels of land adjoining the Greeneville Municipal Airport when it meets Tuesday.
The annexation would bring approximately 250 acres of additional land into the limits of the town.
About 104 acres along Whitehouse Road will be up for final approval for annexation. The property will be the next development for Landstar and D.R. Horton with 234 homes planned, according to Town of Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport.
About 26 relatively small pieces of property under the ownership of the Greeneville Municipal Airport will also be considered for annexation.
The annexations were already given preliminary approval at a meeting of the commission in September.
The commission will also consider granting approval for a site plan showing the construction of a Tidal Wave Auto Spa car wash at the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Morgan Road.
The commission will consider further development at the Johnson Farm subdivision, formally referred to as Greene City.
The commission will consider granting approval of a site plan for phase two of the single-family residential subdivision development located at 389 N. Rufe Taylor Road.
“Conceptual” approval for the development was granted by the planning commission in November 2020, and “preliminary” approval was granted in August 2021. Approval for a phase one site plan was granted in September.
The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.