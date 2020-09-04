A site plan for the new Greeneville Fire Department station on Carson Street will be considered Tuesday by the town’s Regional Planning Commission.
The commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light & Power Office building at 110 N. College St. Social distancing will be observed at the meeting and those attending are asked to wear a facial mask. Occupancy in the boardroom is limited to 50 persons.
On the agenda is consideration of a preliminary site plan for the new Greeneville fire station planned between Carson and Forest streets.
The new fire station is planned as a replacement for the existing station at the intersection of Asheville Highway and Vann Road. That station has had structural issues handling the weight of newer fire trucks, and access to adjacent roadways has become increasingly challenging.
In other business, the planning commission will consider rezoning of properties on Loretta Street from M-2 high impact industrial and R-1 medium density residential.
Two items regarding Bitner Street will be considered. One is a plat showing the vacating of the right of way of the street off of West Andrew Johnson Highway. The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved vacating the right-of-way along the private roadway last month.
The board would then consider final approval for a plat showing the combination of a portion of the vacated Bitner Street right-of-way with property owned by Charles E. Allen located at 924 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Also on the agenda is the following:
- final approval for a plat showing the combination of seven existing parcels into three new parcels for property located at the intersection of Bird Circle and Windward Lane;
- final approval for a plat showing the combination of three existing parcels into two new parcels for property located at 407 Hope Road;
- final approval for a plat showing the recombination of three existing parcels into two new parcels for property at 611 West Main St.;
- approval for a plat showing the addition of a newly created parcel with adjoining property located on Warrensburg Road, within the town’s urban growth boundary; and
- final approval for a plat showing the subdivision of 33.14 acres into 16 new parcels for property located on Jim Fox Road.