The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission will hear proposed plans Tuesday for a new facility to house Ballad Health’s Strong Futures program.
The commission will consider giving preliminary approval for the concept plan, according to its agenda.
The Planning Commission is scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Board Room at the Greeneville Light and Power Building, 110 N. College St.
The proposed site for the new Strong Futures facility is located at 801 E. McKee St., next to the current Laughlin Healthcare Center facility.
Strong Futures, an addiction rehabilitation program for mothers with children, is currently located on the fourth floor of the former Takoma Hospital building off Asheville Highway, which is now owned by Greene County.
Ballad is currently leasing the fourth floor of the former Takoma Hospital building for up to three years for the use and occupancy of the Strong Futures program. Ballad is paying Greene County a total of $500,000 for the rental of the floor for the three-year term.
The commission will also consider granting preliminary and final approval to a site plan showing the construction of seven storage buildings totaling 22,350 square feet on a parcel of land located on the Old Knoxville Highway near the intersection of Outer Drive.
The commission will also consider applications for several open seats.
Due to the passing of Charles Hutchins, a vacancy was opened on the Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission. The commission will recommend an individual to fill the vacancy on Tuesday.
In addition, due to the desire of the commission to return to a nine-member body, there will be two more positions that will need to be filled, as well as a new member being appointed to serve as the alderman representative from the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The individuals who have applied for membership to the Planning Commission are Noah Young, Cal Doty, Jennifer Seemuth, Mary Sue Starnes, Constance Collins, David Durante, and Paige Mengel.
The recommendations will have to be approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen as well to join the commission.