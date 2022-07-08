The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission will consider giving approval to a new urgent care facility during its meeting Tuesday.
The commission will consider a proposed site plan showing the construction of a 3,724-square-foot Fast Pace Urgent Care building on a parcel of land located at 3404 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
The plan consists of grading of the site, new entrance construction from East Andrew Johnson Highway, parking lot and the use of pervious pavers for storm water runoff control.
The commission will also consider granting revised approval of a site plan showing the construction of a new 6,000-square-foot addition to Precision Turning Specialties located at 906 W. Irish Street. The expansion was originally planned to be an 8,500-square-foot addition, but changes to the plan have been made.
The Greeneville Planning Commission will also consider preliminary approval for a site plan showing the construction of a 13,500-square-foot living center building and a 2,720-square-foot outpatient building on the Laughlin Healthcare Center property located at 801 E. McKee St.
A proposed parcel subdivision is intended to create two parcels. The first parcel will contain the existing Laughlin Healthcare facility. The second parcel will contain proposed buildings and a parking lot to house Ballad Health’s Strong Futures program.
This will be the third time the possible Strong Futures plan has appeared on the Greeneville Planning Commission’s agenda. The plan has been pulled from the agenda by Ballad before the Planning Commission could discuss the issue each of the previous times it has appeared on the agenda.
However, the commission will have to contend with the issue of road frontage regulations in considering the plat concept.
According to the agenda packet from the Greeneville Planning Department, the issue that needs to be resolved before the project moves forward concerns the required road frontage that a newly subdivided parcel must have.
The minimum road frontage required is 40 feet, and due to the current configuration of the existing parcel, obtaining the road frontage from East Mckee Street is not possible.
Two solutions to the issue are outlined in the agenda packet.
“A possible solution to the issue is for a section of the existing entrance to the health care facility be brought up to city standards for streets and that section then dedicated to the town as a public street,” the agenda says. “Another solution is to use an existing fifty-foot right-of way from the Hunter Ridge Subdivision.”
A decision on the road frontage situation will need to be addressed before continuation of the site development.