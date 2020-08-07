The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission will consider parking lot improvements for a local industry and several property plats Tuesday.
The meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St. Social distancing will be observed at the meeting and all attending are encouraged to wear a facial covering.
On the agenda is consideration of final site plan approval for parking lot improvements at Miller Industries at 515 Bohannon Ave.
Also to be reviewed are several property plat changes including:
- a plot plan for addition of an impervious parking area at 1220 Tusculum Boulevard;
- plat of the Frank Cremins property in the Hidden Acres Subdivision in the town’s urban growth boundary;
- a plot plan for the increase in size of an accessory structure at 1044 W. Summer St.;
- replat of the Donna and Will Walsh property located in the town’s urban growth boundary;
- plat for two lots of the Kay Rhea property at 303 Rhea Circle, and
- re-plat of three lots of the Donald Shelton property also within the town’s urban growth boundary.