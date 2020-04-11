A rezoning to address a split zoning situation will be considered by the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission on Tuesday.
The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. and conducted electronically via Zoom. The meeting will be streamed live via the Town of Greeneville’s official Facebook page. Zoom access for public comment is available at https://zoom.us/j/890705846. Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order #16 allows governmental entities to meet electronically due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
A request to rezone property on Old Tusculum Road from existing split residential zoning to B-4 arterial business will be considered.
The 6.63-acre property, currently vacant and located between the Holly Place planned unit development and the Social Security Administration office, is currently zoned R-1 low density residential and R-4 high density residential.
If the rezoning receives the approval of the planning commission, it will then be considered by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The rezoning requires two readings for approval, and a public hearing about the request will be held by the board.
Also on the agenda is consideration of a request to combine lots at 1044 W. Summer St. and a plot plan for a maintenance building at Greeneville Oil & Petroleum at 880 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.