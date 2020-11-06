A rezoning on Kingsley Avenue and a conceptual plan for a residential development on North Rufe Taylor Road will be considered Tuesday by the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom in the Greeneville Light & Power System building at 110 N. College St. All attendees are encouraged to wear a facial mask.
On the agenda is a request to rezone five parcels of property on the northwest and southeast sides of Kingsley Avenue near its terminus from the current M-2 high impact use designation to B-4 arterial business. A property owner has made the request and additional properties are included to avoid a spot zoning situation.
If approved by the planning commission, the rezoning request will be presented to the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen for its consideration.
The commission will also consider conceptual approval of a planned unit development for a property located along North Rufe Taylor Road near the intersection with Old Stage Road.
Following the meeting, the planning commission is scheduled to reconvene for a training session. The members of the planning commission are required to complete at least four hours of training each year.