A property rezoning and applying an overlay residential district will be considered Tuesday by the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission.
The planning commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom in the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St. All attendees are encouraged to wear a facial covering and social distancing will be observed.
On the agenda is a request for a recommendation for a rezoning of property on Whitehouse Road near the northwest end of the Greeneville Municipal Airport from A-1 agriculture to M-2 manufacturing. The property is within the town’s urban growth boundary, and as such, the planning commission is asked to give a recommendation regarding a rezoning when it is considered for approval by the Greene County Commission.
The planning commission will also consider the overlay of an R-SF2 low density residential zoning to property on Oak Grove Road near the intersection of New Hope Road. The property would remain in a single family residential zoning designation but the overlay would permit a smaller minimum lot size.
Also on the agenda are property divisions or combinations of parcels at 102 Montford Ave. and 400 N. Main St., 2585 Whitehouse Road, 1265 Jones Bridge Road, 867 Old Shiloh Road, and 105 Joseph Drive.